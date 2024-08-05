All Series
Opinion
Formula 1

Ben Hunt: MotoGP's 75th anniversary was a hit - but F1 could do even better

MotoGP teams ran special liveries at the British Grand Prix to celebrate the series' 75th anniversary, and with Formula 1 approaching the same landmark next season the potential for a retro-inspired race weekend would be a massive hit

Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Who doesn't like a bit of nostalgia when it comes to motorsport? Be it a driver or rider from the past, or indeed a special livery that has a fondness in our hearts from a bygone era.

MotoGP's 75th celebration embraced the celebration of the past with each team picking a one-off livery to commentate the landmark.

Working with Dorna, each team started on its designs in April to feature a stunning variation on a classic livery.

Those teams with a long association with MotoGP were able to deliver some fantastic takes. For instance, Yamaha adopted the red and white colours used by Yamaha upon its first entry, in 1961, and later made famous by Giacomo Agostini.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda's satellite team LCR opted for two different liveries, with Johann Zarco racing on a white-and-green bike that paid tribute to Mike Hailwood and Takaaki Nakagami running in the colours of the Japanese flag.

Meanwhile, those newer to the series such as the VR46 squad ran a special livery paying tribute to its legendary team owner Valentino Rossi and a helmet he used during the 2018 MotoGP season. US-owned team Trackhouse had a livery showing the faces of 11 American grand prix winners.

There was also a small area at Silverstone showing off a handful of items such as race suits and helmets, but generally, there was potential for much more and, as a consequence, the final MotoGP race of the season in Valencia is likely to see a repeat on a larger scale.

Not only were the teams creative, the initiative also required the full support of sponsors and partners, which is where things get tricky, especially with F1 teams.

However, as Williams with its Gulf oil livery and McLaren with its Ayrton Senna-inspired liveries have proved recently, it is possible.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Photo by: Williams

Mercedes too ran a special paint job at the German GP in 2019 to celebrate its 125th year of competing in motorsport on their 200th F1 start.

The possibilities are mind-boggling, but how good would it be to see a 2025 Alpine painted like a Benetton? Or a Red Bull like a 2000 Jaguar? Or Nigel Mansell's famous red five-era livery on a Williams?

Liveries aside, Formula 1's British Grand Prix next year, which also sees Autosport celebrate its 75th anniversary as well as the series, will be an opportunity to look at elements, such as safety improvements through brands such as Bell and Alpinestars. Tyre suppliers Pirelli also has 152 years of heritage to draw upon.

It is a real opportunity for a celebration, but it is important that the discussions with the teams, Formula One Management, the circuit and the FIA must start sooner rather than later. Otherwise, it will feel like a great opportunity missed to celebrate such a landmark occasion.

