F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Lando Norris topped the Friday practice times for McLaren ahead of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.
The British driver beat home favourite Max Verstappen to the fastest time in second practice at Zandvoort, displacing the Red Bull driver who headed the first session on Friday, as F1 returned to action after its summer break.
The second practice session was stalled early on by a red flag after Oscar Piastri crashed at Turn 3, resulting in Daniel Ricciardo also hitting the wall trying to avoid the crashed McLaren. Ricciardo stepped out of his stricken AlphaTauri nursing an injured left wrist and was taken to hospital for checks.
AlphaTauri has announced Ricciardo will miss the remainder of the Dutch GP due to a metacarpal on his left hand and will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
Behind the top two on the times, Alex Albon impressed to take third for Williams in FP2 ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda.
With Pierre Gasly sixth for Alpine, it left Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez trailing down in seventh and almost half a second slower.
What time does qualifying start for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?
Qualifying for the Dutch GP starts at 3pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
Date: Saturday 26 August 2023
Start time: 3pm local time – 2pm BST
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
How can I watch F1 Dutch GP qualifying?
In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Dutch GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1.
- Channel: Sky Sports F1
- Start time: 1:15pm BST 26 August 2023
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Dutch GP qualifying?
In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Dutch GP at 6:45pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 6:45pm BST 26 August 2023
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Will F1 Dutch GP qualifying be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of Dutch GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.
What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Zandvoort?
Cloudy and mixed conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at Zandvoort. The temperature is set to be 18 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a fair chance of rain.
Dutch GP FP2 Results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|1'11.330
|214.950
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|26
|+0.023
|0.023
|214.880
|3
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|31
|+0.269
|0.246
|214.142
|4
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|+0.308
|0.039
|214.026
|5
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|31
|+0.390
|0.082
|213.781
|6
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+0.436
|0.046
|213.644
|7
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|+0.487
|0.051
|213.492
|8
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|31
|+0.505
|0.018
|213.439
|9
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|31
|+0.527
|0.022
|213.373
|10
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|31
|+0.533
|0.006
|213.355
|11
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|30
|+0.585
|0.052
|213.201
|12
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|32
|+0.604
|0.019
|213.145
|13
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+0.671
|0.067
|212.947
|14
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|+0.679
|0.008
|212.923
|15
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|30
|+0.744
|0.065
|212.731
|16
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|31
|+0.763
|0.019
|212.675
|17
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|28
|+1.074
|0.311
|211.761
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|+1.363
|0.289
|210.919
|19
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|+1.571
|0.208
|210.318
|20
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|7
|+1.766
|0.195
|209.757
|View full results
Dutch GP FP1 Results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|31
|1'11.852
|213.388
|2
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|+0.278
|0.278
|212.566
|3
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|+0.373
|0.095
|212.286
|4
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|27
|+0.471
|0.098
|211.998
|5
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|+0.595
|0.124
|211.636
|6
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|+0.608
|0.013
|211.598
|7
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|+0.765
|0.157
|211.140
|8
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|+0.806
|0.041
|211.021
|9
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|21
|+0.897
|0.091
|210.757
|10
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|29
|+0.950
|0.053
|210.604
|11
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|+0.961
|0.011
|210.572
|12
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+1.043
|0.082
|210.335
|13
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|26
|+1.138
|0.095
|210.061
|14
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|30
|+1.470
|0.332
|209.110
|15
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|30
|+1.596
|0.126
|208.751
|16
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|+1.667
|0.071
|208.550
|17
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|20
|+1.974
|0.307
|207.682
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|13
|+2.171
|0.197
|207.130
|19
|R. Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Ferrari
|39
|Ferrari
|25
|+2.951
|0.780
|204.970
|20
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|2
|View full results
Ricciardo taken to hospital after Dutch F1 GP practice crash
Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace
Latest news
NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot
NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot
Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit
Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit
IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice
IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice
Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team
Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.