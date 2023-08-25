Subscribe
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lando Norris topped the Friday practice times for McLaren ahead of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying. 

Haydn Cobb
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

The British driver beat home favourite Max Verstappen to the fastest time in second practice at Zandvoort, displacing the Red Bull driver who headed the first session on Friday, as F1 returned to action after its summer break. 

The second practice session was stalled early on by a red flag after Oscar Piastri crashed at Turn 3, resulting in Daniel Ricciardo also hitting the wall trying to avoid the crashed McLaren. Ricciardo stepped out of his stricken AlphaTauri nursing an injured left wrist and was taken to hospital for checks. 

AlphaTauri has announced Ricciardo will miss the remainder of the Dutch GP due to a metacarpal on his left hand and will be replaced by Liam Lawson.

Behind the top two on the times, Alex Albon impressed to take third for Williams in FP2 ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda.  

With Pierre Gasly sixth for Alpine, it left Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez trailing down in seventh and almost half a second slower. 

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix? 

Qualifying for the Dutch GP starts at 3pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format. 

Date: Saturday 26 August 2023
Start time: 3pm local time – 2pm BST 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

How can I watch F1 Dutch GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Dutch GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1. 

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 
  • Start time: 1:15pm BST 26 August 2023 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here. 

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Dutch GP qualifying? 

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Dutch GP at 6:45pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 6:45pm BST 26 August 2023 
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Dutch GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website. 

Coverage of Dutch GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app. 

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Zandvoort? 

Cloudy and mixed conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at Zandvoort. The temperature is set to be 18 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a fair chance of rain. 

Dutch GP FP2 Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 30 1'11.330   214.950
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 26 +0.023 0.023 214.880
3 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 31 +0.269 0.246 214.142
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 27 +0.308 0.039 214.026
5 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 31 +0.390 0.082 213.781
6 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 30 +0.436 0.046 213.644
7 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29 +0.487 0.051 213.492
8 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 31 +0.505 0.018 213.439
9 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 31 +0.527 0.022 213.373
10 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 31 +0.533 0.006 213.355
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 30 +0.585 0.052 213.201
12 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 32 +0.604 0.019 213.145
13 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30 +0.671 0.067 212.947
14 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28 +0.679 0.008 212.923
15 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 +0.744 0.065 212.731
16 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 31 +0.763 0.019 212.675
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 28 +1.074 0.311 211.761
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 31 +1.363 0.289 210.919
19 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 6 +1.571 0.208 210.318
20 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 7 +1.766 0.195 209.757
View full results  

Dutch GP FP1 Results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 31 1'11.852   213.388
2 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 22 +0.278 0.278 212.566
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24 +0.373 0.095 212.286
4 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 27 +0.471 0.098 211.998
5 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25 +0.595 0.124 211.636
6 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 22 +0.608 0.013 211.598
7 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 30 +0.765 0.157 211.140
8 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 21 +0.806 0.041 211.021
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 21 +0.897 0.091 210.757
10 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 29 +0.950 0.053 210.604
11 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23 +0.961 0.011 210.572
12 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 30 +1.043 0.082 210.335
13 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 26 +1.138 0.095 210.061
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 30 +1.470 0.332 209.110
15 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 +1.596 0.126 208.751
16 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26 +1.667 0.071 208.550
17 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 +1.974 0.307 207.682
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 13 +2.171 0.197 207.130
19 Russian Federation R. Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 39 Ferrari   25 +2.951 0.780 204.970
20 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 2      
View full results  
Ricciardo taken to hospital after Dutch F1 GP practice crash

Ricciardo out of F1 Dutch GP with broken hand, Lawson to replace
F1 Dutch Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Norris' "worst second half of a lap" still enough for second in F1 Dutch GP quali

Formula 1
Dutch GP

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Formula Regional European Championship

