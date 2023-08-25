F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The British driver beat home favourite Max Verstappen to the fastest time in second practice at Zandvoort, displacing the Red Bull driver who headed the first session on Friday, as F1 returned to action after its summer break.

The second practice session was stalled early on by a red flag after Oscar Piastri crashed at Turn 3, resulting in Daniel Ricciardo also hitting the wall trying to avoid the crashed McLaren. Ricciardo stepped out of his stricken AlphaTauri nursing an injured left wrist and was taken to hospital for checks.

AlphaTauri has announced Ricciardo will miss the remainder of the Dutch GP due to a metacarpal on his left hand and will be replaced by Liam Lawson.

Behind the top two on the times, Alex Albon impressed to take third for Williams in FP2 ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda.

With Pierre Gasly sixth for Alpine, it left Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez trailing down in seventh and almost half a second slower.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Dutch GP starts at 3pm local time (2pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 26 August 2023

Start time: 3pm local time – 2pm BST

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Dutch GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Dutch GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Start time: 1:15pm BST 26 August 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Dutch GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Dutch GP at 6:45pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 6:45pm BST 26 August 2023

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Will F1 Dutch GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Dutch GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Zandvoort?

Cloudy and mixed conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at Zandvoort. The temperature is set to be 18 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a fair chance of rain.

Dutch GP FP2 Results

Dutch GP FP1 Results