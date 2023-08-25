Subscribe
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Mercedes, Aston Martin reveal latest F1 upgrades ahead of Dutch GP

Mercedes and Aston Martin have revealed the car upgrades they have brought to the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix as the duo battle for second in the Formula 1 constructors' championship.

Matt Kew
By:
Mercedes W14 technical detail

Aston Martin trails Mercedes by 51 points as the campaign resumes in Zandvoort after the summer break, with the Silverstone squad having experienced a dip in form since Canada.

For this weekend, the team has submitted to the FIA a heavily revised floor and diffuser.

A revised lower surface of the floor body, reshaped floor fences and tweaked floor edge have been conceived in tandem to improve airflow to increase the downforce generated.

These will work in conjunction with a new diffuser, for which the upper corner has been modified and a small winglet added, to improve the efficiency of the lower surface.

Fernando Alonso said of the upgrades: "[They are] to get a clear direction, not only for this year but also for next year in terms of direction on the car.

"In Canada, we brought some new parts as well, and Silverstone and now these new aerodynamic parts that we bring here, hopefully, add the performance we expect."

Mercedes has modified the floor edge of the W14, with a reduced span forward floor edge wing designed to "reduce losses improving flow to the rear and increasing rear downforce".

Aston Martin AMR23 rear detail

Aston Martin AMR23 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The sidepod mirror stay has been changed to improve the airflow to the rear of the car and in turn increase rear wing load, while a beam wing revision is intended to do similar.

Meanwhile, Ferrari has left its SF-23 alone but Red Bull has introduced a new beam wing specification with revised cambers and angles of incidence "to improve the pressure distribution and improve wing performance".

McLaren - so far the team that has worked most on replicating the straight-line efficiency of the RB19 by focusing on the interaction of the beam and rear wing - has changed both parts.

Circuit-specific tweaks to the beam and rear wing (new mainplane, flap and endplate) of the MCL60 are aimed at increasing aerodynamic efficiency for the drag range at Zandvoort.

Haas will run a new front wing and nose as it seeks a solution for its tyre degradation woes that have compromised its race pace, while tweaked rear brake ducts should improve cooling.

