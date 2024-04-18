Ricciardo brushes off F1 future worries, new chassis brings "peace of mind"
Daniel Ricciardo says his new RB chassis for the Chinese Grand Prix brings "peace of mind" and brushed off any Formula 1 future worries after a mixed start to 2024.
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Laurent Mekies of Visa Cash App RB talks to Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Watch: F1 Teams Concerns about the 2026 Regulations Changes
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Horner expects Ricciardo to "bounce back" from rough F1 2024 start
Ricciardo: Albon clash a “singular moment”, not part of tough start to F1 2024
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
RB: Tsunoda “mentally on a different level” in 2024
2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged race
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Latest news
How real-time scrutineering ensures fair and consistent competition in motorsport
How MotoGP brakes work: Secrets of stopping a 220mph bike
Hyundai enacts contingency plan after WRC Kenya fuel issue
Vanwall working on 2025 WEC comeback with heavily-revised Hypercar
Autosport Plus
Why F1 2026 worst case fears could be key to new rules success
How the F1 driver market situation sits for each team with 2025 openings
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game
What the Chinese GP's highlights reveal about its first F1 race for five years
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments