Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 News

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

By:

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has reiterated his criticisms of Mercedes’ post-race celebrations at the British Grand Prix, despite calls his team’s comments were too ‘"personal".

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

In the wake of the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Silverstone, Red Bull was left furious at both the accident and the way in which Mercedes and its driver cheered its success afterwards.

Verstappen himself called Hamilton’s actions "disrespectful" while Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko said that Mercedes had shown its "style" by celebrating while its rival was in hospital undergoing checks.

Earlier this week, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that Red Bull’s aggressive remarks after the race had gone a step too far and became "so personal".

PLUS: The off-track considerations that led to F1's Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

But, in his regular post-race column published on the Red Bull site on Friday, Horner was clear that his opinion has not changed – and said it was "unimaginable" for Mercedes not to have wanted to let Hamilton know the full Verstappen situation before he celebrated his win.

“I am...still disappointed about the level of celebrations enjoyed in the wake of the accident,” wrote Horner.

“The Mercedes team were aware of the gravity of the crash with Max widely reported as having been hospitalised and requiring further checks.

“It is unimaginable not to inform your driver of the situation, moreover to protect your driver in case they do not show the necessary restraint in celebrating, particularly when it was as a result of an incident he was penalised for.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes , 1st position, celebrates with a Union flag after the race

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes , 1st position, celebrates with a Union flag after the race

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Horner also did not agree that remarks that he and the team made after the collision, criticising Hamilton for his role in the crash, were too aggressive.

“I would like to respond to some comments I have seen from Toto, who is quoted as saying our comments regarding Hamilton having caused the accident were ‘so personal’,” said Horner.

“I felt the narrative that Max was being ‘overly aggressive’ at that stage was unjustified.

“I would like to make it clear. This was an on-track incident between two of the best drivers in the world. At the point in time when you have a driver in hospital and the extent of any injuries have not yet been made clear, your car has been written off and the stewards have penalised the driver seen to be responsible, it is natural that emotion comes into play, for all involved, whether you feel wronged or victorious.

“I also felt the narrative that Max was being ‘overly aggressive’ at that stage was unjustified. You only have to look at the fact Max has zero penalty points on his licence and has not been found guilty of any on-track misjudgements in recent years.

“The aggressive 17-year-old F1 rookie Max Verstappen that Hamilton is referring to is not the Max Verstappen of today, just as Hamilton is not the same driver he was when he entered the sport.

“Both drivers are of course uncompromising in their driving style, but they are both highly skilled drivers with a great deal of experience. The reality is that Hamilton has met his match in a car that is now competitive, and I agree that both drivers need to show each other respect, but Hamilton was the aggressor on Sunday.”

Despite tensions still remaining high between Red Bull and Mercedes, Horner said that he expected the incident not to affect the on-track competition when battle resumes at next weekend’s Hungarian GP.

“Hungary will be a different challenge for the car and the team and we will all be fully motivated to retain our championship lead,” he said.

“Max won’t dwell on anything from Silverstone and wants to do his talking on-track. He is determined to put this incident behind him and use it as added motivation for the rest of the season, as are we.”

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Previous article

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

1 h
2
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

1 d
3
Formula 1

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

53 min
4
Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell

9 h
5
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

2 d
Latest news
Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations
F1

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

53m
Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
F1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

1 h
Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car
F1

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

2 h
New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
F1

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

3 h
Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form
F1

Binotto: Being in clean air critical to showing Ferrari F1 form

5 h
Latest videos
Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes feared "long hard look at itself" if it flopped at British GP British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes feared "long hard look at itself" if it flopped at British GP

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell
Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat British GP Plus
Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

Trending Today

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams warned over lobbying stewards after British GP controversy

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "past the point of frustration" with McLaren F1 struggles

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race Plus

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Plus

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021

Latest news

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner stands by criticism of Mercedes F1 British GP celebrations

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"
Formula 1 Formula 1

New Schumacher Haas F1 deal just "needs t's crossed and i's dotted"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.