Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Next / How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
Formula 1 News

Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done

Christian Horner says no decision has yet been made regarding Red Bull joining forces with Porsche for its 2026 Formula 1 power unit programme.

Adam Cooper
By:
Red Bull: Porsche 2026 F1 deal still not done

Horner has made it clear that Red Bull doesn’t need Porsche to finance its power unit project, and that if the deal doesn’t happen the new engine could simply run under the Red Bull name, or that of any other manufacturer willing to pay to badge it.

He also downplayed suggestions that Red Bull could still be running with Honda power under the new regulations.

On Thursday, Audi announced that it has registered with the FIA as an engine supplier for 2026, although it gave no details of its plan to eventually take over and rebrand the Sauber team.

However, there has also been no word from fellow Volkswagen Group brand Porsche, or any indication of a timeline for its decision on a return to F1 for the first time since 1991.

Meanwhile, Red Bull is pushing on with development of its bespoke 2026 power unit at its new Powertrains division in Milton Keynes.

The provisional plan is for Porsche to became a shareholder in the operation and for the power unit to carry the Stuttgart manufacturer’s name in what in effect will be a marketing arrangement, with only a small number of Porsche engineers eventually working at Red Bull's facility.

However, the deal has not yet be finalised, despite the regulations being agreed and published by the FIA.

Sources indicated that there is still a debate about key matters such as future shareholdings and voting rights, while an impending Porsche initial public offering is also a complication in terms of finalising any arrangements.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

More intriguingly, there have been suggestions that some in the Red Bull camp would prefer to stick with Honda for the long term.

Although Honda officially pulled out of F1 at the end of last season, it agreed to supply Red Bull and AlphaTauri with the current engine under the development freeze until the end of 2025.

However, Honda’s management has also indicated that it is considering a full return under the 2026 regulations with a new power unit.

The obvious problem is that if Red Bull is committed to Porsche then Honda will have to look elsewhere for a partner team, with Williams one of the few obvious options, given that a return to McLaren would be impossible.

In theory, Red Bull and AlphaTauri could run with different engine manufacturers, although that clashes with the company philosophy of sharing technology such as gearboxes across its two teams, and is unlikely to be pursued.

A badging collaboration between Honda and Red Bull Powertrains also seems unlikely given that Honda has always pursued its own development in Japan, justifying it in part as a training ground for engineers.

On the other hand, Honda withdrew from F1 ostensibly to focus its engineers on new road car technologies, and pursuing F1 R&D in partnership with the Red Bull operation in the UK could be seen to gel with the original decision.

Porsche meanwhile has no Plan B in terms of creating its own power unit if it does not back the Red Bull project. Should it wish to join forces with another team, such as McLaren or Williams, it would have to badge the Audi engine.

Horner stressed that with or without Porsche support Red Bull is fully committed to its own power unit programme, having already recruited 300 staff of an eventual total of up to 450, and that what badge the new engine ultimately carries is not relevant.

“Obviously, we're pushing ahead with Red Bull Powertrains,” said Horner when asked about the situation by Autosport. “They fired up the first engine prior to the summer break. 2026 is still a while away.

“We have plenty of time, and of course, strategically, we will have to do what's right for the team and for the company. And obviously that's between the shareholders. And there's constructive discussion ongoing discussions obviously with Porsche.”

The new Audi Sport F1 concept car

The new Audi Sport F1 concept car

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked if Red Bull might stay with Honda, he said: “I think that for 2026, nothing is fixed. I mean, obviously, Red Bull Powertrains is established, we have more than 300 people recruited. So, that is our path.”

Horner indicated that because the Red Bull Powertrains project is already underway there is no urgency to finalise what name will be on the cam covers, whereas Audi had to make a public commitment to its own programmes.

“Yeah, we don't have time pressure. Because '26 is still three and a bit years away. So we don't need to be in a rush. And therefore, obviously, constructive discussions are ongoing.”

In theory, manufacturers have to notify the FIA of their intention to be a PU supplier for 2026 and pay a fee by 15th October, in order to have the right to vote on any future rule changes, although it’s understood that the date is now under discussion between the governing body and the existing manufacturers.

Regarding the October deadline, Horner noted: “There is a date. But that doesn't preclude a deal being done after the 15th. So Red Bull Powertrains will be supplying two teams in 2026.”

Horner downplayed the suggestion that there’s a debate within the Red Bull camp over what route to take.

“Well, no, because it fundamentally won't change anything, because the way that the company is constructed, we have Red Bull Powertrains that will be producing an engine for 2026.

“And the whole purpose for that was to have an integrated solution between engine and chassis to bring it all under one roof, being the only team other than Ferrari. So that is the absolute clear plan.”

Asked if the Red Bull Powertrains project could ultimately be badged as Honda or become a collaboration with the Japanese manufacturer, he said: “At the moment we are very much focused on our own project. And obviously, there's a great deal of speculation.

“It's great that there's manufacturers that are interested in coming into the sport, or remaining in the sport, but Red Bull Powertrains, it's made the commitment, we have the facility, we have the dynos, we have the capability, we recruited some of the best talent in F1. And we believe we're in a very healthy place for the future.”

shares
comments
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Previous article

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Next article

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision Belgian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision

FIA: F1 race control changes for 2022 a bandage, not a cure
Formula 1

FIA: F1 race control changes for 2022 a bandage, not a cure

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
How Verstappen won the F1 Belgian GP from 14th on the grid Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

How Verstappen won the F1 Belgian GP from 14th on the grid

Red Bull: Eau Rouge compromises not lightweight chassis behind Belgian GP form Belgian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Eau Rouge compromises not lightweight chassis behind Belgian GP form

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address French GP Plus
Formula 1

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

Latest news

Albon buoyed by train of cars fighting him for 10th in Spa F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon buoyed by train of cars fighting him for 10th in Spa F1 race

Alex Albon hailed Spa as one of his best races in Formula 1 after fending off a train of five cars in the closing stages to score a point for 10th.

F1 to trial DRS through Zandvoort banking in Dutch GP FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to trial DRS through Zandvoort banking in Dutch GP FP1

Formula 1 will revisit the use of DRS through Zandvoort's banked final corner in practice for this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.

How Verstappen won the F1 Belgian GP from 14th on the grid
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen won the F1 Belgian GP from 14th on the grid

Max Verstappen scored one of the most dominant victories of his Formula 1 career to date with a fight through the field to win Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is never too far away from the headlines, and it returned after its summer holidays with a Spa break. From driver market and team news to another pivotal race in the world championship fight, here's 10 of the biggest talking points from the Belgian Grand Prix weekend

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
21 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.