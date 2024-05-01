All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Red Bull confirms Newey departure

Red Bull has confirmed that Adrian Newey will leave its Formula 1 team at the start of next year, but will continue to attend races over the remainder of this season, including this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

Following intense speculation about the future of the squad’s chief technical officer amid the behind-the-scenes unrest at Red Bull following the controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner, the Milton Keynes-based team announced on Wednesday that Newey would be departing.

It is not clear if Newey has made a definite decision on his next career steps but he has been most strongly linked with Ferrari, which is eager to lure him on board as part of its effort to get back to the front of the grid. Aston Martin is also a potential suitor.

In a statement, Red Bull said that Newey’s time at the outfit would end in the first quarter of next year and he would attend “specific races” throughout 2024 to continue bringing his valuable input.

Red Bull made clear that despite leaving the F1 operation, Newey would continue to work on Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar project, which is due to be unveiled at Goodwood in July.

The team said: “The engineering supremo will step back from F1 design duties to focus on final development and delivery of Red Bull’s first hypercar, the hugely anticipated RB17. He will remain involved in and committed to this exciting project until its completion.”

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Newey has been a part of Red Bull’s F1 team since 2006 and has played an instrumental part in helping the team take seven drivers’ and six constructors’ championship titles.

Speaking about his decision to leave, Newey said that he felt that now was the right moment to step back.

“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars,” he said. “My dream was to be an engineer in F1, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality.

“For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team.

“However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the team my focus will lie there.”

Photo by: Autosport

Horner paid tribute to the input that Newey had made during his time at the squad, as he said his legacy would long live on at Milton Keynes.

“All of our greatest moments from the past 20 years have come with Adrian’s hand on the technical tiller,” he said.

“His vision and brilliance have helped us to 13 titles in 20 seasons. His exceptional ability to conceptualise beyond F1 and bring wider inspiration to bear on the design of grand prix cars, his remarkable talent for embracing change and finding the most rewarding areas of the rules to focus on, and his relentless will to win have helped Red Bull Racing to become a greater force than I think even the late Dietrich Mateschitz might have imagined.

Read Also:

“More than that, the past 19 years with Adrian have been enormous fun. For me, when Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer. Two decades and 13 championships later he leaves as a true legend.

“He is also my friend and someone I will be eternally grateful to for everything he brought to our partnership. The legacy he leaves behind will echo through the halls of Milton Keynes and RB17 Track Car will be a fitting testament and legacy to his time with us.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 tightens up jump start rules
Next article Ayrton Senna's 10 greatest Formula 1 races

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Newey free to join F1 rival in 2025, Red Bull warned of “unmitigated disaster”

Newey free to join F1 rival in 2025, Red Bull warned of “unmitigated disaster”

Formula 1
Newey free to join F1 rival in 2025, Red Bull warned of “unmitigated disaster”
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
Sainz: Ferrari with fewer "scares" key to 2024 F1 progress

Sainz: Ferrari with fewer "scares" key to 2024 F1 progress

Formula 1
Miami GP
Sainz: Ferrari with fewer "scares" key to 2024 F1 progress
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Newey’s Red Bull F1 departure imminent

Newey’s Red Bull F1 departure imminent

Formula 1
Miami GP
Newey’s Red Bull F1 departure imminent
Honda "very surprised" by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes

Honda "very surprised" by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes

Formula 1
Honda "very surprised" by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Latest news

RB reveals “chameleon” F1 Miami GP livery

RB reveals “chameleon” F1 Miami GP livery

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
RB reveals “chameleon” F1 Miami GP livery
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

MISC General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
US Congress members demand answers from Liberty over Andretti F1 block

US Congress members demand answers from Liberty over Andretti F1 block

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
US Congress members demand answers from Liberty over Andretti F1 block
Hitech's double delight on rain-affected Silverstone GB3 weekend

Hitech's double delight on rain-affected Silverstone GB3 weekend

NTNL National
Hitech's double delight on rain-affected Silverstone GB3 weekend

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jonathan Noble
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The Dallas F1 crash that demonstrated Senna's total self-belief
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
No Verstappen domination without Imola 1994? How Senna's death is still influencing current F1
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How 2025's planned F1 points system stacks up against other eras
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe