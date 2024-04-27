Red Bull being as "ballsy" with F1 engine as it is with title-winning cars
Red Bull says it is adopting the same "ballsy" approach to its new Formula 1 engine as it has done to title-winning cars throughout its history.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Milton Keynes-based team will produce its own power unit for the first time in 2026, when its new Red Bull Powertrains division ties up with Ford.
Although Red Bull is under no illusions about the challenge that lies ahead as it takes on the might of manufacturers like Mercedes, Ferrari and Audi, it equally feels that it can be competitive based on the efforts undertaken to become a class leader.
Reflecting on how things were stacking up with less than two years to go, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "We're on a steep learning curve where we've got 70 years of disadvantage to Ferrari, but we've got a great group of people.
"We're applying the same philosophy as we have on the chassis to the engine. But it's a different challenge with the engine. So, there's no guarantees."
Horner said that trying to work out where Red Bull stacked up against rivals was unclear right now, but he felt there were elements that were in its favour and some that worked against it.
"There's no knowledge of where anybody else is with these new regulations," he explained.
"It's a clean sheet of paper and we don't have the benefit of an existing engine to learn from. So, from a cost-cap perspective, that's a disadvantage.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"But then at the same time, we don't have a distraction of the current engine and the reliability fixes and so on, that are having to be dealt with there.
"I guess we're only really going to see in 2026. But we're meeting our targets at this point in time.
"And with just under two years to run, if I look at the progress we've made in the last two years from almost a standing start, it's been very impressive."
With F1 heading into an all-new rules era from 2026, where both chassis and engine regulations are changing at the same time, there is a high chance that the competitive order will be shaken up.
But Horner has no fears about Red Bull being any worse off than competitors despite having to focus on both car and engine.
"If I was going to back any team to get the chassis right, I think we've got a reasonable track record," he added.
"We've taken on a new project with the engine, but we've got some exceptional people and we've got an incredible facility.
"For sure. It's very bold what we've done and it's very brave and it's pretty ballsy, but Red Bull wouldn't have won 117 races and done what we've done without making bold decisions. And we believe that it will pay off."
Watch: Adrian Newey Set to Leave Red Bull
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Red Bull’s F1 rivals facing 2027 wait if they want Newey
Newey set to leave Red Bull F1 team
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet
Latest news
Barber IndyCar poleman McLaughlin admits "it's been a tough week"
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin takes pole in Penske 1-2
Roger Penske summons IndyCar team owners for impromptu meeting
Penske IndyCar scandal “not helpful” says Honda
Autosport Plus
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss
The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin
How Stroll and Magnussen revealed the scale of F1’s racing and rules problems
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments