Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Aston Martin: No change in ‘ultimate professional’ Vettel since retirement announcement Next / Monaco GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2025
Formula 1 News

Red Bull building its own F1 engine "very bold", says Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Red Bull going ahead with plans to build its own Formula 1 engine is a "very bold strategy" after the collapse of its talks with Porsche.

Adam Cooper
By:
Red Bull building its own F1 engine "very bold", says Wolff

Red Bull recently brought negotiations with Porsche over cooperation on its 2026 power unit project to an end, leaving Audi as the only Volkswagen Group brand on the grid when the new regulations come into force.

Red Bull Powertrains is to press on with the project independently while remaining open to a future partnership with a third party.

Team principal Christian Horner has indicated that collaboration with Honda could be a possibility, especially on battery technology.

Wolff said that it was a shame that Mercedes will now not be able to fight with Porsche unless its fellow Stuttgart manufacturer can find another route in.

"I think it's a very bold strategy," said Wolff of Red Bull's engine project.

"Being self-sufficient is clearly a scenario that Red Bull have always wanted to achieve, have their own power unit, not be dependent of any other OEM.

"And here we go. That's the strategy they have deployed. And we shall see what happens in '26/'27/'28.

"Clearly, this is setting a direction, and I'm not involved in the detail whether Porsche joins in badging the engine or if Honda is going to badge the engine.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, arrives into the paddock

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, arrives into the paddock

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"It's a shame obviously, from me as a Mercedes person, it's a shame that we can't fight with Porsche. Porsche-Red Bull would have been a mega entry. A great brand.

"And that didn't work out for reasons that are unknown to me. It would have been really great for F1 and all of us overall if they would have joined forces for the attractiveness of the sport."

Wolff added that a marque like Porsche can add value to the championship, not just for its own marketing endeavours but for the other teams populating the grid too.

"Every large corporation, especially auto companies, not only auto companies, because Red Bull is also pretty good at that, that not only buys a racing team and invest large amounts of money into running it, but also invests even more into activation is beneficial for F1.

"And if a brand like Porsche that is known all over the world, puts their marketing dollars into activating F1, we will all be benefitting, and I think this is the important part."

shares
comments
Aston Martin: No change in ‘ultimate professional’ Vettel since retirement announcement
Previous article

Aston Martin: No change in ‘ultimate professional’ Vettel since retirement announcement
Next article

Monaco GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2025

Monaco GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2025
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
F1 teams in race to use up mandatory rookie FP1 sessions
Formula 1

F1 teams in race to use up mandatory rookie FP1 sessions

How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation
Formula 1

How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

How Formula 1 ended up with its gruelling 24-race calendar for 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Formula 1 ended up with its gruelling 24-race calendar for 2023

Formula 1’s 24-race calendar for 2023 might be a sign of the series’ current health, but for many, the schedule was cause for concern.

F1's new rules will eventually close up grid, says Domenicali
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's new rules will eventually close up grid, says Domenicali

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has no doubts that new regulations will eventually serve to close up the grid, despite Red Bull’s dominance this year.

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars Plus
Goodwood Revival Goodwood Revival

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars

While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at

Horner regrets missing chance to sign Piastri to Red Bull F1 junior team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner regrets missing chance to sign Piastri to Red Bull F1 junior team

Christian Horner has revealed Red Bull missed the chance to sign Oscar Piastri to its Formula 1 young driver programme a few years ago, calling it “something that I regret.”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars Plus

How one retro event could prove an alluring prospect for Formula 1 stars

While Formula 1 drivers taking part in retro events can prove costly, as Charles Leclerc discovered at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the Goodwood Revival could prove an interesting experiment for today's stars. As the event's own Tourist Trophy race proves it means serious business, a race for current F1 drivers feels as though it’s in line with where the event is currently at

Goodwood Revival
5 h
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Plus

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
How Tyrrell and Stewart forged parallel paths to F1 stardom Plus

How Tyrrell and Stewart forged parallel paths to F1 stardom

The young Ken Tyrrell was barely  aware of motor racing – until a trip with  his village football team to the British  Grand Prix set him on the road to  becoming a Formula 1 constructor. MAURICE HAMILTON details the humble beginning of Tyrrell and how Ken linked up with Jackie Stewart…

Formula 1
Sep 19, 2022
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Plus

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Plus

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Plus

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Plus

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Plus

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.