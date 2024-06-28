All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Austrian GP

RB plans Ricciardo or Lawson call over F1 summer break

Red Bull and RB are weighing up whether to keep hold of Daniel Ricciardo or bring in reserve driver Liam Lawson

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull and its RB sister Formula 1 team are set for a "quiet discussion" during the summer break as they decide between retaining Daniel Ricciardo or promoting Liam Lawson.

With more and more drivers signed up for 2025 and beyond, and RB confirming in Canada that Yuki Tsunoda will stay on for a fifth season, attention has now shifted towards the identity of his team-mate.

Incumbent Ricciardo was brought in as possible replacement for Sergio Perez at the main team, but the Australian's unconvincing and inconsistent performances have led to Perez being handed a two-year deal instead.

With satellite team RB ostensibly being a junior squad tasked with training up Red Bull prospects, and Tsunoda having now moved to the veteran category, logic suggests the team would lean towards promoting 22-year-old Liam Lawson for 2025.

The New Zealander made an impressive cameo during Ricciardo's injury lay-off in 2023, and is set to become a free agent if Red Bull can't offer him an F1 drive in one of its two teams.

There are swelling rumours that Ricciardo could face the axe during the summer break, fed by comments made by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko that Lawson should be in the car. RB CEO Peter Bayer said both Red Bull squads would have a "quiet discussion" in August on what to do.

"We're not in a hurry to take a decision for next year's line-up," Bayer said in Austria. "We've confirmed Yuki, which was very important for us. And our focus currently is on the car. And [we will] go into the summer break and have a quiet discussion."

Liam Lawson, Reserve Driver, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Peter Bayer, CEO, RB F1 Team

Liam Lawson, Reserve Driver, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Peter Bayer, CEO, RB F1 Team

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Bayer paid tribute to Ricciardo's contributions behind the scenes since he stepped in mid-2023 for Nyck de Vries, but also acknowledged the team's role is to bring through young drivers rather than keeping hold of veterans.

"Daniel certainly has helped us tremendously," he explained. "Looking back last year when he joined the team, he brought a whole new energy and spirit into the team and he has been extremely helpful in supporting Yuki.

"Yuki has just stated very recently that he still keeps learning from Daniel.

"It's part of our job, also as a mission from the shareholders, to develop drivers. And that's what we currently do.

"Liam is part of the team, he's our test driver. He's in the simulator. As most of you know he will be in the TPC [testing a 2022 car in Imola].

"But the decision on the second seat will be taken quietly, and we're not in a hurry."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also left the door open for the possibility of another mid-season driver swap within the Red Bull stable.

Read Also:

"They're all Red Bull Racing drivers and every Red Bull driver knows that there's always pressure and scrutiny," he added.

"Daniel is in the seat and it's down to him to make the most of that. And then in Formula 1 things are always fluid."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Horner denies meddling after Jos Verstappen “childish” accusations
Next article Horner accuses Wolff of distraction tactics over Verstappen F1 talk

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen: Red Bull shouldn't accept being caught by F1 rivals as "normal"

Verstappen: Red Bull shouldn't accept being caught by F1 rivals as "normal"

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen: Red Bull shouldn't accept being caught by F1 rivals as "normal"
"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1

"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1

Formula 1
Austrian GP
"Overcritical" Norris chasing final percent to beat Verstappen in F1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
RB to run split specifications in Austria GP practice to find F1 upgrade fix

RB to run split specifications in Austria GP practice to find F1 upgrade fix

Formula 1
Austrian GP
RB to run split specifications in Austria GP practice to find F1 upgrade fix
Ricciardo thinks he has time to save RB F1 seat despite Marko comments

Ricciardo thinks he has time to save RB F1 seat despite Marko comments

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ricciardo thinks he has time to save RB F1 seat despite Marko comments
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1

How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Tsunoda has proved himself as RB’s team leader  in F1
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained

Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained
2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Formula 1
Austrian GP
2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Latest news

M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland

How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix I
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

INDY IndyCar
The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe