All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Horner accuses Wolff of distraction tactics over Verstappen F1 talk

Red Bull and Mercedes team principals are at loggerheads once again

Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt
Upd:
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has accused Toto Wolff's pursuit of Max Verstappen as a "distraction tactic" to cover up Mercedes' on-track problems.

Horner's comments came after world champion Verstappen said that he would remain with Red Bull next season.

Verstappen has been an optimistic target for Wolff as a replacement for Ferrari-bound Hamilton.

Horner made a further dig at Wolff by pointing out the driver market has been turned on its head by Hamilton quitting Mercedes, despite him knowing "all the information about the engines and 2026 regulations".

Horner said: "A lot of noise has been made about him going elsewhere and sometimes one just thinks that that's a distraction tactic that's just thrown in.

"You have to question what are the motives behind that? The driver that's created all the movement in the market had all the information about the engines and 2026 regulations and so on and chose to leave and left a vacancy at Mercedes.

"Which is why there has now been a little bit of speculation as to who will fill that seat, but it won't be Max Verstappen."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Photo by: Mark Sutton

During the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jos Verstappen had insinuated that Verstappen would quit the team should Horner remain in charge, leading Wolff to remark that there was "no team up and down the grid who wouldn't do handstands to have him in the car".

However, despite Verstappen's public commitment to Red Bull in Austria on Thursday, Wolff suggested his chances of signing him are not dead.

Wolff was told about Verstappen's comment, to which he replied, "I don't think he clearly said yes".

When asked by Autosport why Wolff is refusing to give up hope of signing the F1 world champion, Horner, who has had a long-standing frosty relationship with the Mercedes chief, joked that maybe he could sign his dad instead.

Horner added: "I thought Max was pretty resolute in what he said in this press conference. He's always been absolutely consistent with that with the team.

"So yeah, why Toto... I think it's purely a tactic of distraction. Of course, if he does want a Verstappen for next year, then I guess Jos is potentially available."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, speaking about his delight at seeing his driver pledge next season to the team, Horner said: "It only reaffirms everything that we already know. Max is an important part of our team.

"He's had all of his victories and podiums in Red Bull Racing cars, his three world championships so far.

"He's a crucial member of the team. He enjoys being part of the team. He's got a tremendous group around him. And, we know what the future looks like."

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article RB plans Ricciardo or Lawson call over F1 summer break
Next article Live: F1 Austrian GP updates – FP1 & Sprint qualifying

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Ben Hunt
More from
Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt: Verstappen stays at Red Bull, but why didn't he just say it the first time?

Ben Hunt: Verstappen stays at Red Bull, but why didn't he just say it the first time?

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ben Hunt: Verstappen stays at Red Bull, but why didn't he just say it the first time?
How Ricciardo's F1 future hangs in the balance

How Ricciardo's F1 future hangs in the balance

Formula 1
Spanish GP
How Ricciardo's F1 future hangs in the balance
Ben Hunt: Does Norris need to stop beating himself up about missed F1 opportunities?

Ben Hunt: Does Norris need to stop beating himself up about missed F1 opportunities?

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Ben Hunt: Does Norris need to stop beating himself up about missed F1 opportunities?
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained

Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen’s Austrian GP FP1 stoppage-then-resurgence explained
2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Formula 1
Austrian GP
2024 F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Latest news

M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
M-Sport: Sesks’ top fight WRC debut one of the strongest in a while
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland

How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix I
How Collet went from Indy NXT test to shock Formula E debut for ill Rowland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

INDY IndyCar
The mid-season end of an era IndyCar takes on

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe