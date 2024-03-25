All Series
Formula 1 Australian GP

Perez’s Australian GP compromised by tear-off stuck in RB20 F1 car floor

Sergio Perez’s Australian Grand Prix outing was compromised by a visor tear-off hampering the aerodynamic performance of his Red Bull RB20 Formula 1 car.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Red Bull Content Pool

Perez started the Melbourne race in sixth after picking up a three-place penalty for impeding, and having lost a place to George Russell at the start he recovered to finish fifth.

Having reported that he felt the balance of his car was not right, after the chequered flag the team discovered that a tear-off had become lodged in the floor of the car.

“We went long on the first stint,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. “And his actual pace, when he was coming through the field on the hard tyre as he closed in on Fernando was strong, and matching that of the leaders.

“And then literally as he's passed Fernando, he's picked up a tear-off underneath the floor and it's got lodged in an area that's caused significant load loss.

“So as he's then passed Fernando, the car's not working as it should. So then you start to see degradation on the tyre, and again at the end of the second stint, which has been unusual for our cars.”

Regarding the impact on downforce, Horner added: “I think it was in excess of 20 points. So it's a significant amount. It just shows how sensitive these things are.”

Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under

Asked by Autosport if Perez could have challenged the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc had he not had a three-place grid drop, Horner thinks the Italian team probably still had the edge.

“Difficult to say,” he said. “For sure he's been compromised when he's picked up the issue with the floor. I think they were maybe just a bit, maybe a bit too quick today, but you never know.”

Read Also:

Perez suggested that the Albert Park track simply didn’t suit Red Bull.

“I think it's probably tarmac related,” said the Mexican. “If you remember Vegas, we were already struggling last year. I think there's something in it that. We just have to make sure we work hard to try and understand what the issues are.

“I think today we just didn't have the pace as a team. If you see Max was overtaken within two laps. That already shows something.”

Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
