All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Australian GP

Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Fernando Alonso says it was "disappointing" to get a 20-second penalty for his role in George Russell's crash in Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix, saying his driving wasn't dangerous.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:

Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under

In the closing laps of the Melbourne race Alonso was left battling Russell for sixth place.

Fearing how vulnerable he would be through Albert Park's DRS zones, Alonso claimed he tried to brake earlier for Turn 6 on the penultimate lap so he could carry more speed onto the following straight.

Mercedes man Russell was caught out by his manoeuvre and crashed off in the Aston Martin's dirty air, with the stewards investigating any erratic driving by the two-time F1 world champion.

After considering the evidence and an explanation from Alonso, the Spaniard was handed a drive-through for "potentially dangerous" driving, which was converted into a 20-second penalty post-race.

The penalty dropped him from sixth to eighth in the final results and promoted team-mate Lance Stroll to sixth and RB's Yuki Tsunoda to seventh.

Telemetry showed that Alonso had lifted 100 metres earlier than usual and tapped the brakes. The stewards deemed that he slowed down to an "extraordinary" extent, more than reasonable to optimise his corner exit.

Alonso said he was disappointed by the verdict because he didn't feel he did anything dangerous at all.

"George caught me quickly, I knew that he was coming," Alonso gave his view after being demoted to eighth.

"Then he was in DRS range for five or six laps, so I was just doing qualifying laps to stay ahead.

"I wanted to maximise my exit speed from Turn 6 to defend against him. That’s what any racing driver would do, and I didn’t feel it was dangerous.

"It’s disappointing to get a penalty from the stewards for what was hard but fair racing. Still, I’m glad that George is okay. It was not nice to see his car in the middle of the track."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Later Alonso double down on his views on social media: "A bit surprised by a penalty at the end of the race regarding how we should approach the corners or how we should drive the race cars.

"At no point do we want to do anything wrong at these speeds. I believe that without gravel on that corner, on any other corner in the world we will never be even investigated.

"In F1, with over 20 years of experience, with epic duels like Imola 2005/2006/Brazil 2023, changing racing lines, sacrificing entry speed to have good exits from corners is part of the art of motorsport.

"We never drive at 100% every race lap and every corner, we save fuel, tyres, brakes, so being responsible for not making every lap the same is a bit surprising.”

Read Also:

Team boss Mike Krack said he was surprised by the stewards' verdict, but Aston Martin wouldn't appeal the decision.

"It was surprising to see him drop to P8 with the post-race penalty, but we have to accept the decision," he commented.

"This will not distract from a positive day. We have scored 12 championship points.

"Full credit to both drivers, who converted our grid positions into points, making use of two very different tyre strategies."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen
Next article The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

Formula 1
Australian GP
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Formula 1
Australian GP
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso penalised for driving action in Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Alonso penalised for driving action in Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso penalised for driving action in Russell incident in F1 Australian GP
Alonso won’t let others “dictate my destiny” in F1

Alonso won’t let others “dictate my destiny” in F1

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso won’t let others “dictate my destiny” in F1
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Why Aston Martin's qualifying vs race balance has reversed in F1 2024

Why Aston Martin's qualifying vs race balance has reversed in F1 2024

Formula 1
Why Aston Martin's qualifying vs race balance has reversed in F1 2024
Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance

Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance

Formula 1
Aston Martin: "Old fox" Alonso brings F1 value beyond pure performance
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Latest news

Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe