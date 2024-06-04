Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull
Sergio Perez has signed a two-year deal to remain with Red Bull until the end of the 2026 Formula 1 season, the team has announced.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Perez's latest contract extension will see him carry on as Max Verstappen's team-mate for six consecutive seasons, into F1's new regulations cycle.
The 34-year-old Mexican started off the 2024 season well alongside Verstappen, taking three runner-up spots over the first four grands prix that helped him gain momentum to salvage his seat for 2025.
A recent dip in form appeared to cast some doubts over Red Bull's final decision, but amid a volatile driver market, the Milton Keynes-based team has now opted to play it safe and keep its driver line-up stable for the next two years.
"Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2025 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo," team principal Christian Horner said.
"Continuity and stability are important for the team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the team in the championship last year.
"Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China."
Perez added: "I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this team's great history for two more years.
"Being part of the team is an immense challenge, and one I love.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me, it is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track, and off track."
The news cements earlier reports that departing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was formally out of the running for a Red Bull seat, as he is now left to ponder whether he takes up Audi's long-standing offer or signs for Williams instead.
Perez's renewal also means that RB's in-form driver Yuki Tsunoda is frozen out of a potential promotion to Red Bull's main team, with the Japanese widely expected to stay at RB for another year.
Perez has scored five of his six career grand prix wins for Red Bull since joining in 2021.
While initially trying to take on Verstappen and fight for world championships himself, Horner credited Perez for being less fixated on his team-mate's performances this year.
The decision to stick with the Mexican, who currently lies fifth in the drivers' standings after eight races, appears to be one taken in favour of intra-team harmony.
Meanwhile, questions remain over his ability to help Red Bull defend its constructors' titles as rival outfits Ferrari and McLaren close the gap.
"The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see," Horner insisted.
Watch: Canadian GP Race Preview - Who Will Master Montreal?
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension
Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for F1 Monaco GP first-lap shunt
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage
Red Bull braced for tough Canada test amid F1 kerb struggles
What could be behind Red Bull’s kerb-riding problems
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?
Latest news
Isle of Man TT 2024: Rain forces Wednesday Superstock race cancelletion
Dunlop “doesn’t want” comparisons to his uncle after breaking Isle of Man TT win record
The immediate fallout from Marquez's Ducati MotoGP powerplay
Isle of Man TT 2024: Dunlop makes history in Supertwin race with record 27th win
Autosport Plus
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments