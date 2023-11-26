Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Sergio Perez has received a formal warning after apologising for derogatory comments about the FIA stewards at the end of Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Perez was on the receiving end of a five-second penalty for hitting McLaren's Lando Norris when he tried to overtake the Briton.
The Red Bull driver argued Norris was to blame as he felt he was ahead, while Norris said he was actually making room to let Perez pass on purpose, although the Mexican crashed into him anyway.
At the time, Perez vehemently disagreed with the penalty, which demoted him from second to fourth at the finish.
After crossing the finish line he further lashed out at the stewards on the team radio, saying: "The stewards are a joke, man. I cannot believe it. They have been very bad this year, but this is a joke. That was really a joke."
The stewards summoned Perez for his comments and, after receiving an apology, they settled on giving him a formal warning.
In their verdict, the stewards said they have no issue with public criticism, but thought Perez crossed the line of "personal insults", which is in breach of Article 12.2.1 k) of the International Sporting Code.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
"The Stewards explained to the driver that they had no issue with someone disagreeing with their decisions, however comments that amount to personal insults are a breach of the International Sporting Code," their statement read.
"The Stewards note that they are obviously conflicted in this matter as they were the subject of the radio statements and that normally this would be referred to the next panel of Stewards. However as this is the final event of the season, the matter needed to be dealt with here.
"The driver made a genuine and sincere apology to each of the Stewards and explained that he made the comments in the heat of the moment and did not consider the fact that they would be broadcast, and the impact of that.
"He expressed his regret that his comments caused offence to anyone or harm to the sport, which he said he was concerned to avoid. The Stewards accept his statements and accept his apology.
"The Stewards also note that the driver is not known for making such comments and has always been extremely respectful in Stewards hearings."
The stewards detailed that Perez still disagreed with their decision to penalise him but could now understand their perspective.
Norris: "Impressive" to crash with Perez after letting Red Bull pass deliberately
Norris: "Impressive" to crash with Perez after letting Red Bull pass deliberately Norris: "Impressive" to crash with Perez after letting Red Bull pass deliberately
Russell: "Lady Luck" Perez penalty made up for unfortunate F1 2023 races
Russell: "Lady Luck" Perez penalty made up for unfortunate F1 2023 races Russell: "Lady Luck" Perez penalty made up for unfortunate F1 2023 races
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Hamilton concerned Red Bull 'hasn't touched' F1 car since August
Hamilton concerned Red Bull 'hasn't touched' F1 car since August Hamilton concerned Red Bull 'hasn't touched' F1 car since August
Red Bull faces $7.4m entry fee hangover from record breaking F1 2023 season
Red Bull faces $7.4m entry fee hangover from record breaking F1 2023 season Red Bull faces $7.4m entry fee hangover from record breaking F1 2023 season
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart
Latest news
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more
F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more
Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi
Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi
Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar
Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race
Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race
The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up
The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.