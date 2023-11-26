Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

Perez summoned over criticism of FIA stewards after F1 Abu Dhabi GP finish

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been summoned by the FIA stewards for labelling Formula 1's referees a "joke" and "very bad" during the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Perez finished second on the road in the season finale but was bumped down to fourth, having earned a five-second penalty for banging wheels with Lando Norris on lap 47 of 58 at Yas Marina.

The Mexican had been set for a third place, only for Charles Leclerc to pull over and let Red Bull claim a 1-2 at the line.

The Ferrari driver had been attempting to let Perez create a late 5s gap to George Russell and limit the damage of his reprimand so that Mercedes would miss out on a podium finish and lose second place in the constructors' standings.

Upon finishing the race, Perez lashed out at the stewards. Over team radio, he said: "The stewards are a joke, man. I cannot believe it.

"They have been very bad this year, but this is a joke. That was really a joke."

As such, Perez has been summoned by the FIA stewards for an alleged breach of the International Sporting Code.

For his comments, he has potentially shown "any misconduct towards licence-holders, officials, officers or member of staff of the staff of the FIA and members of the staff of the organiser or promoter".

Prior to being summoned by the stewards, Perez addressed the post-race media pen and expressed his belief that he was fully alongside Norris when they collided through the Turns 6 and 7 chicane.

He said: “We ended up contacting, which was unfortunate.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

“But to make contact you require both partners. Lando also had some responsibility in that because he turned into me as if there was no-one there.

“We ended up making contact tyre-to-tyre. I was fully alongside him. He cut the corner.

“He gained time and I still had the penalty.

“I honestly don't agree with the decision but as a driver there is nothing you can do.”

He continued: “In my opinion, it was a 50-50 but he didn't end up losing anything. If anything, he gained. Hard to understand why I got the penalty if I'm totally honest.”

In their decision to hand Perez the 5s penalty, the stewards reasoned: “Coming into Turn 6, notwithstanding that [Perez] was alongside [Norris], the driver of Car 11 [Perez] dived in late, missed the apex of the corner and understeered towards the outside of the corner colliding with [Norris].”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his Ferrari opposite number Fred Vasseur were both reprimanded by the stewards early in the weekend for swearing during a Las Vegas GP press conference.

