Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Fernando Alonso explained that a close call with Lewis Hamilton during the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was prompted by a desire to secure DRS for the main straight.

James Newbold
Author James Newbold
Co-author Matt Kew
Updated
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, leads Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

The Aston Martin driver secured fourth place in the drivers' championship with a seventh place finish at the Yas Marina Circuit, but was noted by the stewards for an incident following his second pitstop in the season finale.

As he rejoined the circuit, with Hamilton's Mercedes closing behind, Alonso moved to the right-hand side of the road on the approach to the Turn 5 left-hand hairpin, then appeared to lift off the throttle.

This caught Hamilton off-guard, with the seven-time world champion reporting to his team that Alonso had brake tested him, however the stewards decided not to take any action after considering a charge of driving erratically.

Hamilton immediately passed Alonso using DRS, but the Spaniard retook the place and eventually finished two positions ahead of Hamilton after the Brit failed to make his final lap move on Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri stick.

Speaking after the race, Alonso explained that he had slowed with the intention of allowing Hamilton through so he could instead gain DRS on the long drag towards Turn 6.

When asked for his response to Hamilton's brake test allegation, Alonso replied: "Lewis is obviously very clever and understands the sport really good and has a lot of experience but I have more."

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, leads Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, leads Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Asked to clarify whether he was surprised by Hamilton's comment, Alonso added: "Yes and no.

"We did the same in Canada in 2012, so 11 years after that episode, we tried to give the DRS to the other guy, braking for Turn 5 but in both cases I won so it is okay."

Alonso clarified that Aston Martin "need a lot more pace to overtake, we were a little bit slow on the straights", which he said had been "our weakness all throughout the season".

This was compounded by discovering that tyre wear was higher than expected.

"By lap 16 or something like that we made the first stop and we knew that the race was long from that point," Alonso said.

"But at the end, the pace was only good for seventh or eighth.

Read Also:

"As I said yesterday the lap in qualifying was very good for the position, but the pace was a concern. That’s what we saw today.

"We were just enough to beat AlphaTauri but that is not enough."

Lance Stroll also scored a point in 10th as Aston Martin concluded the season fifth in the constructors' table.

shares
comments
Previous article Russell: "Lady Luck" Perez penalty made up for unfortunate F1 2023 races
Next article Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
James Newbold
More
James Newbold
F3 champion Bortoleto graduates to F2 with Virtuosi

F3 champion Bortoleto graduates to F2 with Virtuosi

FIA F2

F3 champion Bortoleto graduates to F2 with Virtuosi F3 champion Bortoleto graduates to F2 with Virtuosi

Friday favourite: The classic French street track which is a “minefield” for newcomers

Friday favourite: The classic French street track which is a “minefield” for newcomers

General

Friday favourite: The classic French street track which is a “minefield” for newcomers Friday favourite: The classic French street track which is a “minefield” for newcomers

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023 The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

Fernando Alonso
More
Fernando Alonso
Norris: F1 pit exit overtaking ban a "terrible rule", drivers ask for rethink

Norris: F1 pit exit overtaking ban a "terrible rule", drivers ask for rethink

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Norris: F1 pit exit overtaking ban a "terrible rule", drivers ask for rethink Norris: F1 pit exit overtaking ban a "terrible rule", drivers ask for rethink

Alonso: F1 Vegas GP "deserves" its special treatment

Alonso: F1 Vegas GP "deserves" its special treatment

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Alonso: F1 Vegas GP "deserves" its special treatment Alonso: F1 Vegas GP "deserves" its special treatment

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso What ‘that’ rumour and ‘that’ Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

F1 Formula 1

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe