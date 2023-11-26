Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

F1 teams avoid penalties for Abu Dhabi GP pitcrew infringements

All the Formula 1 teams avoided penalties after an investigation into pitcrews potentially not wearing eye protection during their pitstops in Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, in the pits

During the second half of the 2023 season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, Lewis Hamilton and Pierre Gasly were flagged for investigation over a possible pitstop infringement. They were soon joined by Max Verstappen, Williams drivers Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon plus Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu.

The FIA stewards said the matter would be investigated after the 58-lap race and further clarification from the governing body pointed out that the infringements were related to "pitcrew potentially not wearing the required eye protection during a stop".

After the race the FIA stewards summoned all team managers about the rules breach.

Following the investigation and hearing, the stewards did not produce any penalties due to some evidence “in some cases insufficiently clear to determine” rule breaches, but all teams were reminded that “the safety of team members is paramount”.

The stewards report concluded: “All teams are requested to stress the importance of eye protection for all personnel working on a car and ensure that this Article is respected by all team members in the future.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, leaves the pits after a stop

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, leaves the pits after a stop

Article 34.13 of the sporting regulations stated: "All team personnel carrying out any work on a car in the pitlane when the car is in its pitstop position during the qualifying session, the sprint shootout, the sprint session or during a race pit stop, must be wearing helmets which meet or exceed the requirements of ECE 22.05 – European motorcycle road helmet, DOT – USA motorcycle road helmet or JIS T8133-2015, class 2 – JPN protective helmets for automobile users.

"The use of appropriate eye protection is compulsory."

Abu Dhabi's race is unique on the F1 calendar in that it starts under a setting sun and ends under complete darkness.

It therefore throws up unique visibility challenges for drivers and pitcrew, with the choice of visor tints more complicated than usual.

It is possible some pitcrew members had temporarily opened up their protective visors during the second set of pitstops as visibility in the pitlane got lower.

The season finale was won at a canter by Verstappen, who took his 19th win of the 2023 season out of 22 races.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, makes a pit stop

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, makes a pit stop

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell.

The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez finished second on the road, but was demoted to fourth after receiving a five-second penalty for a class with McLaren's Lando Norris.

Norris finished fifth ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri.

shares
comments
Previous article F1's most dominant cars ever from Red Bull RB19 to McLaren MP4/4 and more
Next article F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen wins 2023 finale as Mercedes secures second
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Leclerc explains late bid to help Perez in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Leclerc explains late bid to help Perez in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Leclerc explains late bid to help Perez in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Leclerc explains late bid to help Perez in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

F1 Formula 1

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe