Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
Video

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

And just like that, the 2023 F1 season is over!

Published

Max Verstappen takes yet another win, proving the RB19 to be the most dominant car in F1 history, while Mercedes snaps up second in the constructors' championship from Ferrari.

But why did Carlos Sainz finish in the pits? Could Leclerc's strategy to let Perez pass him have worked? And what was the issue with the F1 teams pit mechanics' visors?

Martyn Lee chats with Matt Kew and Sam Hall to discuss all these points and more, for one last race review of 2023.

shares
comments
Previous article Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Next article The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

MGP MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

F1 Formula 1

Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe