Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?
And just like that, the 2023 F1 season is over!
Max Verstappen takes yet another win, proving the RB19 to be the most dominant car in F1 history, while Mercedes snaps up second in the constructors' championship from Ferrari.
But why did Carlos Sainz finish in the pits? Could Leclerc's strategy to let Perez pass him have worked? And what was the issue with the F1 teams pit mechanics' visors?
Martyn Lee chats with Matt Kew and Sam Hall to discuss all these points and more, for one last race review of 2023.
Latest news
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix
F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more
F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more F1's Abu Dhabi post-season test: Who is driving and more
Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi
Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi Marquez "will raise the level" of Ducati's MotoGP competitiveness – Tardozzi
Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar
Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar Everything you need to know about the 2024 F1 season: Driver line-up and calendar
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race
Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race Why F1's 2023 Abu Dhabi GP finale wasn't a better race
The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up
The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.