Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

Max Verstappen takes yet another win, proving the RB19 to be the most dominant car in F1 history, while Mercedes snaps up second in the constructors' championship from Ferrari.

But why did Carlos Sainz finish in the pits? Could Leclerc's strategy to let Perez pass him have worked? And what was the issue with the F1 teams pit mechanics' visors?

Martyn Lee chats with Matt Kew and Sam Hall to discuss all these points and more, for one last race review of 2023.