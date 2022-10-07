Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Hamilton: No plans to quit F1 "any time soon" as Wolff predicts five more years Next / Alpine confirms Gasly as Alonso’s F1 replacement for 2023
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Perez: Latin drivers face more criticism in Formula 1

Sergio Perez believes that Latin Formula 1 drivers face "a bit more criticism" than some of their peers, having felt he was "not taken seriously" at points in his career.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
Perez: Latin drivers face more criticism in Formula 1

Perez scored his second win of the 2022 season in Singapore last weekend, controlling proceedings at the front of the pack after seizing the lead from pole-sitter Charles Leclerc at the start.

It ended a run of form that saw Perez struggle to match Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen for form. In the eight-race run between Azerbaijan and Singapore, Perez was outscored by Verstappen by 104 points, and was on average six-tenths of a second slower than Verstappen in dry qualifying.

Perez picked up two second-place finishes in the same period, compared to six wins and one second place for Verstappen. 

He had previously discussed not feeling as comfortable with the RB18 as he did early in the season, when he managed to win in Monaco and sit just 15 points off the championship lead.

But Perez also said he felt "the media in Formula 1 makes it a lot bigger, maybe because I'm just Mexican and if I'm not two races in a row in the podium, then I'm having a worst season ever and Red Bull should drop me and all that sort of stuff."

Speaking on Thursday at Suzuka ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Perez expanded on his comments and said he thought it applied to Latin drivers across F1.

"I think whenever you have a bad race, or a little bit of a bad patch as any other driver, sometimes you can see that with the Latin drivers, you can hear a bit more criticism, where there's only been a few races," said Perez.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

"It's not like the year has gone. You see with other drivers, they have similar issues, and it's hardly been talked about. So sometimes, I feel that way. It felt that way throughout my career.

"It was worth pointing it out. But at the same time, I think it's the beauty of our sport, to have that together with the media, we are a great sport and as a sportsman, you always get that sort of motivation from here and there."

Read Also:

Perez made his F1 debut back in 2011 with Sauber before going on to enjoy stints with McLaren, Force India and its successor, Racing Point, before joining Red Bull for the 2021 season.

He denied he had experienced any prejudice because of his background, but said he felt that "sometimes you are not taken seriously."

"Sometimes, people say well, he's just a Mexican, and he's lazy, his culture and so on and so on," said Perez.

"It's like just because you are Mexican, you are not able to compete to the best people in the world. Sometimes I felt that, especially in the early years.

"But on the other hand, it's always nice to prove that anyone can be up there."

shares
comments
Hamilton: No plans to quit F1 "any time soon" as Wolff predicts five more years
Previous article

Hamilton: No plans to quit F1 "any time soon" as Wolff predicts five more years
Next article

Alpine confirms Gasly as Alonso’s F1 replacement for 2023

Alpine confirms Gasly as Alonso’s F1 replacement for 2023
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move Japanese GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move

Binotto feels ‘pessimistic’ over budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity Japanese GP
Formula 1

Binotto feels ‘pessimistic’ over budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos
DTM DTM

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos

Dennis Olsen, Thomas Preining, David Schumacher, Nick Cassidy and Rolf Ineichen are all set to miss the Hockenheim DTM finale after their cars sustained heavy damage in an incident-filled race on Saturday.

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move

Pierre Gasly says joining Alpine “very quickly” felt like the right move for his Formula 1 career once talks started over a deal for 2023.

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"
DTM DTM

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"

Audi Sport customer racing boss Chris Reinke has called for DTM to adjust the Balance of Performance for the Hockenheim finale, describing the situation in Saturday’s penultimate race as a “farce”.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale

Tom Ingram left the Brands Hatch Grand Prix qualifying lap record in smithereens after taking an utterly dominant pole position for the final round of the British Touring Car Championship.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Plus

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
19 h
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.