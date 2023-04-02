Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso Next / Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas will start Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix from the pitlane after making car changes under parc ferme rules.

By:
Perez, Bottas to start F1 Australian GP from pitlane

Bottas and Perez were due to start on the last row after qualifying 19th and 20th respectively and their teams have decided to make changes to the suspension set-up ahead of Sunday's Melbourne race.

Red Bull has also taken the opportunity to replace Perez's energy store and control electronics.

Both power unit items are Perez's third examples of 2023, with only two of each allowed. Given that he was already due to start from the back, the Mexican has now in effect been able to add them to his component pool without incurring a significant grid penalty.

The stewards noted: "All the PU components for Sergio Perez have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate and this is not in accordance with Article 40.3 of the 2023 Formula One Sporting Regulations. 

"Further changes have been made to the set-up of the suspension (with the approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request). 

"Therefore, car number 11 should now be required to start the Race from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 c) of the 2023 Formula One Sporting Regulations."

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A similar message referred to Bottas's suspension change and confirmed he would also start from the pitlane as it is in breach of parc ferme rules.

Red Bull also replaced the front brake friction material on Perez's car after he suffered braking problems throughout Saturday, which was at the root of his Q1 elimination without setting a lap time.

The brake changes are in compliance with parc ferme rules, so by themselves they wouldn't have constituted a penalty for Perez.

Commenting on his brake issue, Perez said on Saturday: "It was very difficult to do anything out there, just braking. I became a passenger as soon as I touched the brake.

"It's something that is moving the brake balance quite far forwards on the braking. I just hope that we are able to fix it as a team tomorrow and be able to race and minimise the damage."

shares
comments

Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates
More
Filip Cleeren
Vowles: Williams F1 team has got its "spark" back again

Vowles: Williams F1 team has got its "spark" back again

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Vowles: Williams F1 team has got its "spark" back again Vowles: Williams F1 team has got its "spark" back again

Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer

Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer Aston Martin's Bahrain F1 performance like Force India's in 2014 – Szafnauer

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023

Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023 Bottas: Alfa Romeo "stepped up as a team" for F1 2023

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain March Testing

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Latest news

Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real”

Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real”

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real” Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real”

Australian GP promoter found in breach of FIA protocol after F1 track invasion

Australian GP promoter found in breach of FIA protocol after F1 track invasion

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Australian GP promoter found in breach of FIA protocol after F1 track invasion Australian GP promoter found in breach of FIA protocol after F1 track invasion

F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result

F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.