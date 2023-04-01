Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso
Fernando Alonso thinks Mercedes has been playing up its struggles in Formula 1 this year, and is convinced it will be winning races soon.
After George Russell and Lewis Hamilton grabbed second and third on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix, both drivers said the result was far beyond expectations after Mercedes' difficult start to the season.
But Alonso, who has qualified fourth in Melbourne, sees things very differently and believes that Mercedes has a much better package in the W14 than it has been making out.
Asked whether he was surprised to see Mercedes beat him in taking the fight to poleman Max Verstappen, the Spaniard said: "No, in Jeddah I think they were within one tenth of the pace on Sunday to us and here they were P2 yesterday with Lewis in FP1.
"If you read their comments, for sure it seems they have a car that is out of Q3. But I don't think it's that bad.
"It's not as good as Red Bull - no one has a car close to Red Bull - but they're getting better and they will be a contender for wins soon.
"They did it last year and they won a race after a very bad start, so I think this year they're showing the potential they have."
Alonso is not the only one to say that Mercedes is stronger in reality than the team has been portraying in public.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz told Sky: "I think that they are a lot faster than what the people think. I think especially also in the race, they had a pace very close to Fernando in Jeddah. George and Lewis, they were flat out and we couldn't keep up with them.
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, leaves the pitlane
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
"So that car is quick. It is clearly not as quick as the Red Bull is, no one is, but if they put qualifying together, they can actually be a very strong package too."
Alonso said that he hoped Mercedes could jump Verstappen at the start of the race on Sunday to prevent the grand prix being too boring.
"I think there are many unknowns into the race, after missing FP2 [running]," said the Aston Martin driver. "And also the temperature, I think it's going to be very different tomorrow, and it is at least supposed to be sunny.
"In terms of strategy and race preparation, I think no one is fully ready yet, so I think tomorrow is a race that we will discover who has better pace and better management and things like that.
"Let's see, at least, if the Mercedes they can make a good start and stop Max somehow. If not, there's going to be a boring race for him."
Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren
Related video
Alonso hails "best qualifying" of F1 2023 despite being behind Mercedes
Alonso hails "best qualifying" of F1 2023 despite being behind Mercedes Alonso hails "best qualifying" of F1 2023 despite being behind Mercedes
Alonso showed championship credentials on F1 debut - ex-Minardi boss
Alonso showed championship credentials on F1 debut - ex-Minardi boss Alonso showed championship credentials on F1 debut - ex-Minardi boss
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
What GPS data reveals about Mercedes' shock Australian GP threat to Red Bull
What GPS data reveals about Mercedes' shock Australian GP threat to Red Bull What GPS data reveals about Mercedes' shock Australian GP threat to Red Bull
Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying
Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Latest news
F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races
F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races
IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway
IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway
Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash
Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash
Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint race crash
Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint race crash Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint race crash
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.