Ocon should be known as the French minister of defence, says Szafnauer
Esteban Ocon should be known as the French minister of defence following his impressive efforts holding off drivers in Formula 1 this year, according to Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer.
How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery
After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil
How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022
Instead of taking steps towards the top three, old rivals McLaren and Alpine lost ground as F1’s new ground-effect era began. Frustrations boiled at both teams, particularly as Alpine lost its prized protege Oscar Piastri to the papaya squad, but it was the Enstone-based team that came out on top in the fight for fourth
The supermarket wine advice that even F1 cannot escape
OPINION: Some of the 2022 F1 races attracted plenty of criticism for being uneventful contests. Yet the unpredictability of live sport and not knowing whether you're about to watch a thriller or a dud is all part of the intrigue - and has an important role to play
How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022
OPINION: As 2022 ended up being a much more trying season for Lando Norris compared to his previous two Formula 1 campaigns, it’s worth looking back on the McLaren driver’s toughest race this year. After all, that’s where he really showed his class in a midfield season where success was harder to grab and spot
Is Formula 1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match?
OPINION: Over the years motorsport has witnessed iconic rivalries, some of which resurface every so often to remind us of past hostilities. Think Ford vs Ferrari or Senna vs Prost. But could an all-new conflict between two of the biggest brands in racing be heading to Formula 1?
How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong
The ‘pay driver’ tag left Zhou Guanyu facing depressing abuse. But China’s first F1 driver put it all behind him with a decent first season at Alfa Romeo that meant a contract extension was never in any doubt
The off-track dramas that added spice to F1 2022
Who thought that once the fallout from Abu Dhabi 2021 was out of the way F1 could just get on with racing? That proved a forlorn hope, as once again political drama abounded in 2022. Here's how the year's biggest controversies played out
How Ferrari missed its big chance to end a painful F1 wait
When Charles Leclerc built a 46-point gap over Max Verstappen after three races of the season, expectation soared in Maranello - only to deflate amid embarrassing capitulation that prompted the departure of team boss Mattia Binotto. Unreliability, strategy errors and driver errors all had their part to play as the team faced an unexpectedly close challenge to hold onto second in the constructors' standings
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.