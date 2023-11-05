Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Norris: Second attack on Verstappen in F1 Brazilian GP "not worth the risk"

Lando Norris reckoned a second attempt to pass Max Verstappen in Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix was possible, but not worth the risk of compromising his race long-term.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Author Jake Boxall-Legge
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Following a standing restart to the race thanks to a red-flag period, Norris resumed the race on the front foot and began to catch the leading Verstappen in those opening laps after fending off Lewis Hamilton into the first corner.

Norris used the seventh lap to reel in Verstappen and had a small opportunity to pass into the first corner on the following lap, but Verstappen held the inside line through the Senna S.

Although Norris kept in touching distance and tried again into Turn 4 with DRS assistance, Verstappen covered him off once more. Norris subsequently dropped back and fell outside DRS range by the end of the lap, and never recouped that ground over the rest of the race.

According to Norris, there was the possibility to mount a second assault on Verstappen for the lead, but reckoned that it was better not to potentially compromise his race and put him at risk of the cars behind - citing Fernando Alonso's race pace as a factor.

"The opportunity to race against Max was only going to be for a few laps," Norris explained. "We weren't going to find all of a sudden the pace we needed to compete against him for a whole race.

"Fernando was behind me. We know that [Aston Martin's] race pace, especially when it's high deg, they can have very good race pace.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

"Yesterday he didn't have clean air, but today he was going to be in an opportunity and in a position to potentially just achieve a lot more.

"I didn't want to compromise my own race by having one more attempt. At the same time, I was low on battery and if you overheat the tyres too much, too early, you can pay the price quite heavily.

"I tried, it wasn't worth a second attempt as much as I would have loved to. I think potentially could have done, it just wasn't worth the risk and potential consequence of being in the hands of Fernando and the people behind."

Read Also:

Norris added that McLaren's biggest weakness in Brazil was at turns 10 and 12, but the potential move on Verstappen was made possible as the new tyres masked those deficiencies.

A potential avenue through getting a good exit out of Turn 2 proved difficult owing to Verstappen having plenty of grip around the circuit, while Norris reckoned that the straights weren't long enough to prise open a gap.

"We struggled too much in Turn 10, Turn 12, it's where the Red Bulls are extremely competitive and we have struggled all weekend - apart from when we were on new tyres.

"I thought if I was going to have one opportunity, it was going to be there and then. I used all my battery and DRS and then you start catching them very quickly.

"I had a good line in Turn 1, Turn 2, but Max also had a lot of grip. If it was maybe later on in the stint, his line in Turn 1, Turn 2 would have been a lot more compromised and a bigger penalty.

"But because the tyres were so fresh and provided a lot of grip, he had a good enough exit that I then only got alongside him just before the braking zone for Turn 4. A couple more metres would have been lovely!"

shares
comments
Previous article Hamilton suspects Mercedes F1 car's floor "not working" in Brazilian GP
Next article FIA: F1 Brazil GP track invasion was "unacceptable situation"
Jake Boxall-Legge
More
Jake Boxall-Legge
F1 Brazilian GP: Verstappen fends off Norris for 17th win of 2023

F1 Brazilian GP: Verstappen fends off Norris for 17th win of 2023

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 Brazilian GP: Verstappen fends off Norris for 17th win of 2023 F1 Brazilian GP: Verstappen fends off Norris for 17th win of 2023

F1 Brazilian GP: Verstappen passes Norris at the start to win sprint race

F1 Brazilian GP: Verstappen passes Norris at the start to win sprint race

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 Brazilian GP: Verstappen passes Norris at the start to win sprint race F1 Brazilian GP: Verstappen passes Norris at the start to win sprint race

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Lando Norris
More
Lando Norris
Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

McLaren: Norris unlikely to beat Verstappen with better start in Brazil F1 sprint

McLaren: Norris unlikely to beat Verstappen with better start in Brazil F1 sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

McLaren: Norris unlikely to beat Verstappen with better start in Brazil F1 sprint McLaren: Norris unlikely to beat Verstappen with better start in Brazil F1 sprint

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

McLaren
More
McLaren
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season 2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 17th race of season

Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint race

Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint race

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint race Norris baffled by poor start that cost him lead in Brazil F1 sprint race

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen

Latest news

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023 F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe