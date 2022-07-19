Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch Next / Verstappen: Losing "favourite track" Spa from F1 would be "big shame"
Formula 1 News

Norris: Russell has had to get more serious at Mercedes F1 team

Lando Norris believes his close friend George Russell has had to adapt to the pressures of driving for a leading Formula 1 team in 2022.

Adam Cooper
By:
Norris: Russell has had to get more serious at Mercedes F1 team

So far in 2022 Russell has logged three third places with Mercedes, with his only non-finish coming in his home race at Silverstone. 

He has scored 128 points, 19 more than seven-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Norris says that Russell has had to take a more serious approach at Mercedes compared to his three years at Williams, when he was very much seen as the underdog and the environment was less pressured.

"I think it was impressive before, but the job he's done against Lewis and so on, and just going to a bigger team, [where] there's always more pressure, more nerves, I think he's lived up to that part very well," said the McLaren driver.

"He's been super consistent and everything.

"So it's been impressive to see probably more that side of it, how he's always there, pretty much apart from I guess, Silverstone, that was the worst weekend he's had.

"I think it's more people change just because of the pressure and nerves of being in F1 and being with different teams, and the environment that you're in, I think that kind of affects people.

"Not for like a good reason or a bad reason. But I guess you feel a bit more free when you're in say, a team that struggles and does well, you always feel a bit more like 'I'm on top of things' and so on.

"And you want to look like that kind of guy, in a way.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"And when you go to a bigger team, you don't ever want to feel like anyone can see that you make any mistakes, and therefore you feel like you want to act a bit more straightforward, a bit more proper, and don't want to joke around as much, things like that.

Read Also:

"So not someone changing, say purposely, but just because of the environment that you're in, it can affect the way people act and are portrayed I guess on cameras and TV and things like that."

Norris agreed that the situation was similar to the one he experienced at McLaren, where he made a conscious effort to have a more serious approach in his second season with the team in 2020.

"Exactly, the same thing. In a way a little bit different because I think that was more like my own choice.

"Like, I am the first guy I was in 2019, but I feel like I just got portrayed in too much of a bad way from acting like that.

"So it was more like my own choice, but also just coming into F1 and so on, I was probably even more like that in F2 and F3, but then suddenly all the cameras are on you and stuff, and you want to make sure you're acting properly."

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch
Previous article

Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch
Next article

Verstappen: Losing "favourite track" Spa from F1 would be "big shame"

Verstappen: Losing "favourite track" Spa from F1 would be "big shame"
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Ocon: Latest Alpine F1 upgrades proving positive
Formula 1

Ocon: Latest Alpine F1 upgrades proving positive

The risk the big F1 teams face with the updated cost cap
Formula 1

The risk the big F1 teams face with the updated cost cap

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Latest news

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France

Despite having run its revamped Formula 1 car for two race weekends, Williams is still well behind where it would like to be in understanding the extent of its progress.

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

How Ferrari has slashed Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari has slashed Red Bull’s F1 top speed advantage

Ferrari might not have been adopting Red Bull’s policy of throwing update after update at its 2022 Formula 1 car, but it has still been making important progress.

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pourchaire 'understands difficulty' in arranging Alfa Romeo F1 outing

Theo Pourchaire understand's the difficulty Alfa Romeo is having in arranging him a Formula 1 FP1 outing, and says he would rather not participate over a Formula 2 weekend. 

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
13 h
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2022
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Plus

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Plus

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

At the midpoint of the 2022 season, several trends have emerged with the latest breed of Formula 1 cars. Here's what each team should be focused on in the remaining races of the campaign

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Plus

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.