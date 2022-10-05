Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Honda strengthens ties with Red Bull and AlphaTauri ahead of Japanese GP Next / How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Norris not discouraged by poor F1 2022 season for McLaren

Lando Norris says he hasn’t been discouraged by an apparent lack of progress at the McLaren Formula 1 team in 2022 after committing his long-term future to the Woking outfit.

Adam Cooper
By:
McLaren finished third in the constructors’ championship in Norris’s first season with the team in 2020, before slipping to fourth last year.

The team is currently fourth again but sit just four points ahead of rivals Alpine, and is set to score far fewer points than last year.

Norris has scored 100 points thus far this year, and looks unlikely to match his personal 2021 total of 160.

Norris clearly committed to the team until at least 2025 based on its expected progress after an ongoing restructure, and with a new wind tunnel on the way.

However, he insists that he didn’t expect to see a dramatic improvement in form in 2022, especially with the new regulations coming in.

"I don't think it's changed anything,” he said of the team’s apparently stalled progress. “I didn't come into this season expecting us to be on the podium every weekend and fighting maybe not for top steps, but fighting for third and fourth and fifth. I wasn't probably expecting that every weekend.

“So it's always hard, especially when it's a new car, new era of cars to know exactly what's going to happen and people are always going to find much better solutions, like with Red Bull not porpoising and not bouncing anywhere near as much as other people, Mercedes with their car.

“There's some big differences, so I think over the coming years things will shrink down and everyone's going to get much closer.

“I guess you always feel a little bit disappointed when you just expect a little bit more than what you're achieving.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Erik Junius

Norris says he still has faith that the team will make good progress in the next two years.

“It's not just a me feeling, everyone in McLaren wants to win and wants to fight back, and make a lot of progress every weekend and every month and every season," he said. "I think everyone feels it, and everyone still has a lot of faith in the team.

“And everyone is working extremely hard to understand everything and trying to put in those steps that we need to get back to where Ferrari are, and where Red Bull are, and where Mercedes are. So I don't think it's changed anything.

“I'm still looking forward to the future massively with McLaren. And yeah, there's always going to be just tough places and tough parts of the season, or tough seasons, and this is one of them.

"It's frustrating at times, because you feel like you put in some good laps and you feel disappointed that you're only P6 or P10 or whatever it is.

“But I don't think that changes or takes anything away from what I believe we can do in a couple of years."

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
5 h
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
8 h
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
