Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move

By:

Lando Norris felt frustrated not to finish the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in second place after receiving a time penalty when defending a “stupid” move from Sergio Perez.

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move

Norris started a career-best second on the grid in Austria on Sunday, but was hit with a five-second time penalty after the stewards adjudged that he forced Perez off-track early on.

Perez tried passing Norris around the outside of Turn 4 on lap four following an early safety car period, only to be squeezed out on the exit of the corner and end up in the gravel, dropping back as a result.

Norris was surprised when he was informed by his McLaren engineer of the penalty on team radio, saying: “What did the guy expect, going around the outside?”

Norris kept Lewis Hamilton behind him for 20 laps before being passed into Turn 4, and then lost third to Valtteri Bottas when he served his penalty in the pits.

But Norris reclaimed third place after passing Hamilton with 19 laps to go as the Mercedes driver struggled with rear damage, and crossed the line just two seconds behind Bottas in P2.

While it marked Norris’s fourth F1 podium finish, the McLaren driver was frustrated not to have taken second place as a result of the penalty.

Lando Norris, McLaren at press conference

Lando Norris, McLaren at press conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

“It was exciting, but I'm disappointed, because we should have been in second place,” Norris said.

“I thought that lap one was just racing really. He tried to go around the outside, which is a bit stupid, and he ran off the track himself. I didn't even push him, so I don't know.

“I’m frustrated but also happy with P3. We had very good pace.”

Norris was given the call to try and attack Bottas in the closing stages, having gained time when Mercedes initially instructed the Finn not to race team-mate Hamilton in second before waving him past.

But Norris explained that it was always difficult to try and catch the Mercedes as he ran in dirty air behind.

“I think we had good pace, I could keep up with him a lot, even in the dirty air but not enough to get into the DRS,” Norris said.

“As soon as I got close to one second, I started struggling too much.

“It's nice to know that we can be there and we can race them, it's probably the first race in many years of actually racing a Mercedes and the Red Bull.

“But, yeah, hopefully we can keep it up next time.”

shares
comments
F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas

Previous article

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

1 m
2
Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris

26 min
3
Formula 1

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"

4 h
4
Formula 1

How "copy/paste" Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache

5 h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

1 d
Latest news
Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move
F1

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move

5m
F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas
F1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas

7m
F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris
F1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris

26m
Live: F1 Austrian Grand Prix commentary and updates
F1

Live: F1 Austrian Grand Prix commentary and updates

2 h
Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"
F1

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"

4 h
Latest videos
Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Alonso urges FIA to help F1’s gentleman’s agreement in qualifying Austrian GP
Formula 1

Alonso urges FIA to help F1’s gentleman’s agreement in qualifying

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat Austrian GP
Formula 1

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris "took quite a few risks" to reach front row for F1 Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Norris "took quite a few risks" to reach front row for F1 Austrian GP

Norris "will go for it" if chance to attack Verstappen in Austrian GP appears Austrian GP
Formula 1

Norris "will go for it" if chance to attack Verstappen in Austrian GP appears

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Plus
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

McLaren More
McLaren
Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris
Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris

Trending Today

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"

How "copy/paste" Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

How "copy/paste" Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

F1 Commentators: Sky Sports and Channel 4 commentary teams for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: Sky Sports and Channel 4 commentary teams for 2021

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance Plus

The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
5 h
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his team-mate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris frustrated not to finish P2 after penalty defending "stupid" Perez F1 move

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen breezes to victory over Bottas and Norris

Live: F1 Austrian Grand Prix commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Austrian Grand Prix commentary and updates

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.