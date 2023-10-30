Autosport Podcast: F1 Mexico Grand Prix review
Max Verstappen’s record-breaking Formula 1 season continued as he stretched to victory at the Mexico Grand Prix.
But did the race unfold in his favour to ease his path to a record 16th win of the year, aided by Sergio Perez’s Turn 1 zealousness and McLaren’s Lando Norris starting so far down the order?
While Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc gave gallant chase it appeared that, once again, nobody could catch Verstappen.
To analyse all the action from Sunday's Mexico Grand Prix, Martyn Lee is joined by Alex Kalinauckas and Filip Cleeren.
