Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Mexico Grand Prix review

Max Verstappen’s record-breaking Formula 1 season continued as he stretched to victory at the Mexico Grand Prix.

Published
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Richard Wolverson, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium

But did the race unfold in his favour to ease his path to a record 16th win of the year, aided by Sergio Perez’s Turn 1 zealousness and McLaren’s Lando Norris starting so far down the order?

While Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc gave gallant chase it appeared that, once again, nobody could catch Verstappen.

To analyse all the action from Sunday's Mexico Grand Prix, Martyn Lee is joined by Alex Kalinauckas and Filip Cleeren.

 
shares
comments
Previous article Ricciardo: F1 Mexico GP was "the weekend I dreamed of"
Next article Video: Perez’s heartbreak at the F1 Mexico GP

Latest news

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe