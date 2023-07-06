Subscribe
Previous / F1 British GP track invasion could be “extremely dangerous”, warns Russell Next / What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack
Formula 1 / British GP News

New Mercedes front wing revealed at British GP

Mercedes has brought an update package to Formula 1's British Grand Prix, and the first tweak has emerged with a striking new front wing.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14 front wing detail

The new design still harnesses many of its predecessor's features, such as the semi-detached flap and endplate juncture.

However, there's also a big change to how the wing is loaded across its span and how it interacts with the nose.

The triangular junction of the endplate's leading edge has been retired in favour of a more rounded finish, which has not only resulted in the diveplane being adjusted to suit but also the camber of the endplate itself.

The pod that houses the infra-red tyre sensor has also been repositioned as a consequence of the endplate redesign, and will clearly have been moved to a location that offers the most performance from an aerodynamic point of view.

Mercedes W14 front wing

Mercedes W14 front wing

The mainplane's leading edge is now more contoured in the outer section of the wing (red arrow), presenting the underside of the element to the oncoming flow and enhancing the contours that had already existed thereafter.

It is a design solution that's reminiscent of solutions used by teams in the previous regulation format, but is something they are clearly unable to completely replicate due to the radius rules employed since last season.

Mercedes W14 front wing and nose

Mercedes W14 front wing and nose

The upwardly pinched leading edge of the mainplane in the central section of the element has also been discarded (blue arrow, inset), as a smoother transition is now preferred that dips to the centreline where it meets with the nose tip.

This has also resulted in the other inboard sections of the flaps above being reprofiled, altering their interaction with the nose.

As a consequence of these changes, it would appear that the tip of the nose and the rest of the vanity panel bodywork have been altered too.

Read Also:

Visually the most apparent change comes in the form of the two upper flaps, with the chord length of the moveable sections both much longer than their predecessors. Care has clearly been taken to provide the necessary curvature across the trailing edge of the upper flap in order it provides the right balance between load and flow distribution.

Also noticeable is the arrival of a more aero-focused slot gap separator bracket in the upper outboard corner (circled and inset, above), while the rest of the brackets still retain the more conventional horseshoe appearance.

Mercedes was the first team to reveal the aero-style brackets, even if they never raced them, while Ferrari has employed them all season on its front wing. Haas has installed its own variant more recently too.

shares
comments

F1 British GP track invasion could be “extremely dangerous”, warns Russell

What has triggered confusion in Red Bull’s F1 chasing pack
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

Formula 1

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade

The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade

Formula 1
Austrian GP

The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade The Aston Martin and Red Bull design cues behind McLaren’s F1 upgrade

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Formula 1
British GP

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Wolff: British GP will not be "full of roses" for Mercedes

Wolff: British GP will not be "full of roses" for Mercedes

Formula 1
British GP

Wolff: British GP will not be "full of roses" for Mercedes Wolff: British GP will not be "full of roses" for Mercedes

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Latest news

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

WEC WEC
Monza

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

WEC WEC
Monza

Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe