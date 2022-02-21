Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / New Haas F1 car makes track debut in Barcelona
Formula 1 News

New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock

Formula 1 chiefs look set to have a much more visible presence in the paddock this year, with a new double-decker motorhome appearing at this week's Barcelona test in Spain.

New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock
Jonathan Noble
By:

After decades when former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone famously opted for an understated motorhome and awning, current F1 owners Liberty Media have stepped things up with a new mega-structure.

As teams get ready for this week's first pre-season test at Barcelona, F1's two-storey motorhome has been a surprise addition to the paddock, with its size comparable to the grand facilities that teams are most famous for.

F1 is likely to use the new motorhome for its staff, meetings and guests at the European races.

After two years where the paddocks were mostly empty because of COVID restrictions, F1 is hoping that the 2022 season will see things get much more back to normal as the pandemic is brought under control.

F1's move to a bigger motorhome comes just a few years after its managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn famously suggested that the sport needed to pull back on some of the extravagant designs.

As part of the sport's push to be carbon neutral, Brawn suggested that smaller motorhomes could help cut down on the equipment that needed to be shipped to races.

Read Also:

"We all go to a grand prix and for nine races of the year we have motorhomes carted around by trucks, a large fleet of trucks, that give the teams the facilities they need," he said.

"For the other 15 races, they are quite happy to use whatever is there when they turn up on Thursday.

"We go to overseas races, for example we go to Baku, and you have a nice set of prefabs all laid out for you. Nobody complains, and it is all workable.

"Then we go to Monza and we have our gin palaces with all the trucks that are needed to transport them. So in the future, we want to move to a motorhome or hospitality facility which could be put up with far less impact in terms of logistics and transportation than we have now."

shares
comments

Related video

New Haas F1 car makes track debut in Barcelona
Previous article

New Haas F1 car makes track debut in Barcelona
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
New Haas F1 car makes track debut in Barcelona
Formula 1

New Haas F1 car makes track debut in Barcelona

Renault pushing performance over reliability with new split turbo F1 engine Alpine launch
Formula 1

Renault pushing performance over reliability with new split turbo F1 engine

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Mercedes launch Plus
Formula 1

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

Latest news

New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock
Formula 1 Formula 1

New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock

New Haas F1 car makes track debut in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

New Haas F1 car makes track debut in Barcelona

Renault pushing performance over reliability with new split turbo F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Renault pushing performance over reliability with new split turbo F1 engine

Brawn: F1 teams won’t sabotage wake to make following harder
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: F1 teams won’t sabotage wake to make following harder

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Plus

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, the Sky pundit gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Plus

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Plus

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Plus

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Plus

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as team-mates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson Plus

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson

Kingspan’s all-too-brief involvement with the Mercedes Formula 1 team is a salutary lesson in corporate hubris. MARK GALLAGHER ponders a peculiar arrangement which was, at best, tone deaf

Formula 1
Feb 14, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Plus

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Plus

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.