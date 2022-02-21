Tickets Subscribe
Renault pushing performance over reliability with new split turbo F1 engine
Formula 1 News

New Haas F1 car makes track debut in Barcelona

The Haas team's new Formula 1 car has run in public for the first time, ahead of a shakedown filming day at Barcelona in Spain.

Jonathan Noble
By:

The American-owned outfit was the first to formally launch its 2022 contender, but only opted to release renders of the new VF-22 at the time.

However, just two days before official pre-season testing begins at Barcelona, the team has given its new car a first run out as a systems check.

 

As part of F1's testing rules, teams are allowed to run cars at filming days that are restricted to 100km in length, and with the cars running on promotional tyres.

But despite being limited in distance, the running will at least allow Haas to check that the car does not face any early niggles prior to the proper start of testing.

The Haas team is coming off the back of a challenging 2021 campaign, where it opted not to develop its car over the season and fielded rookies Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

It finished bottom of the constructors' championship after failing to score a point, but the team is hopeful that the extra focus it made on its preparations for 2022 will pay off.

Team boss Gunther Steiner said at the launch: "We all know what the team is capable of, we've proved that in the past, and with this new car – born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place, I'm confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends.

"It's been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialling in all the elements. Last season was a long one but I'm confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22."

Read Also:

The team is fielding an unchanged driver line-up and will continue to run with Ferrari engines and car parts, as part of its arrangement with the Italian manufacturer.

Haas has tweaked its infrastructure this year, having set up a hub at Maranello in Italy to help forge closer ties with the Ferrari team.

