Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock Next / 2022 F1 Testing: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it? 
Formula 1 News

Hamilton hopes FIA publishes Abu Dhabi F1 investigation report

Lewis Hamilton hopes the FIA makes the report of its investigation into the events of last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix public, so Formula 1 fans can understand what happened.

Hamilton hopes FIA publishes Abu Dhabi F1 investigation report
Jonathan Noble
By:

F1's governing body launched a detailed study over the winter into the handling of the late-race safety car at last year’s F1 season finale, after it helped influence the outcome of the world championship.

The move came after then F1 race director Michael Masi chose to selectively interpret the regulations to get the race restarted for a final lap shoot out.

That decision allowed Max Verstappen, who had stopped for fresher tyres, to overtake Hamilton and grab the win that secured him the title.

The controversy that the events caused was initially blamed by the FIA on a misunderstanding of the rules by fans and media, but since then the governing body has made big changes to the way that it will run F1 events.

Masi has been moved aside, with the F1 race director role now to be shared between Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas. They will be supported by a new virtual race control setup that should help give them added assistance when cars are on track.

But although the changes have been welcomed by many, there remain calls for further answers about what exactly happened in Abu Dhabi.

Key to the FIA achieving the transparency it suggested it would offer over the matter is in publishing the Abu Dhabi report, which should offer some important answers about the critical decisions that impacted the world championship.

Hamilton, who admitted to losing faith in the FIA over what happened in Abu Dhabi, is especially eager to read it himself – and hopes that the report is made available to everyone.

"I've not seen it, I didn't think it was out yet,” he said. “But I think I'm excited to see the results from that report.

“I think hopefully everyone will get to see it, and to have perhaps a better understanding of everything.

"And I think ultimately, like everything, it's down to understanding where we've been, so we can move forwards and in a positive light."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

While there have been some suggestions that the FIA plans to keep the report secret, Autosport understands that a final decision has not been taken yet about what will happen.

One possibility is for the FIA to publish it after approval from the World Motor Sport Council at its next meeting, which takes place on the eve of the F1 season opener in Bahrain.

Back in December, the FIA laid out its plans to respond to the events of Abu Dhabi and said it would work with the media and fans to better explain things.

Read Also:

It said: “This matter will be discussed and addressed with all the teams and drivers to draw any lessons from this situation and clarity to be provided to the participants, media, and fans about the current regulations to preserve the competitive nature of our sport while ensuring the safety of the drivers and officials.”

shares
comments

Related video

New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock
Previous article

New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock
Next article

2022 F1 Testing: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it? 

2022 F1 Testing: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it? 
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock
Formula 1

New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock

New Haas F1 car makes track debut in Barcelona
Formula 1

New Haas F1 car makes track debut in Barcelona

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Mercedes launch Plus
Formula 1

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
How Hamilton plans to come back stronger than ever in F1 2022
Formula 1

How Hamilton plans to come back stronger than ever in F1 2022

Hamilton has returned for new F1 season in ‘attack mode’, says Wolff Mercedes launch
Formula 1

Hamilton has returned for new F1 season in ‘attack mode’, says Wolff

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Plus
Formula 1

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Latest news

Ferrari F1 drivers free to fight after "important" winter talks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari F1 drivers free to fight after "important" winter talks

2022 F1 Testing: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it? 
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Testing: When is it, who’s driving and how can I follow it? 

Hamilton hopes FIA publishes Abu Dhabi F1 investigation report
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes FIA publishes Abu Dhabi F1 investigation report

New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock
Formula 1 Formula 1

New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Plus

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, the Sky pundit gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Plus

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Plus

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Plus

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Plus

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as team-mates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson Plus

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson

Kingspan’s all-too-brief involvement with the Mercedes Formula 1 team is a salutary lesson in corporate hubris. MARK GALLAGHER ponders a peculiar arrangement which was, at best, tone deaf

Formula 1
Feb 14, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Plus

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Plus

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.