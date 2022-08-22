Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Latifi wants Williams to judge 2023 seat since British GP chassis change
Formula 1 News

Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part

Mercedes is using financial engineers to assess each Formula 1 car upgrade to ensure it gets maximum value and stays within the financial cost cap limits this season.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part

F1's financial regulations installed a team cost cap in 2021 which has been lowered and set at $140m for 2022, with $1.2m added for having more than 21 races per season plus extra costs allowed for sprint races.

The team cost cap has primarily pinched the spending of the three biggest squads – Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull – while all F1 teams have needed to keep control of spending to avoid potential penalties if they overspend.

In order to keep a tight focus on its spending regarding F1 car development and upgrades, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says it is using financial engineers to account for its updates across the season.

"We have a tracker with financial engineers that track every single process and every single part that comes into the car," Wolff told Autosport.

"So when we take things out of the truck, the financial engineer notes, the value - when you utilise, it's being counted for.

"You are following this trend, like we have planned. We didn't bring a lot at the beginning, but it's coming steady now."

While F1 teams have been operating with a cost cap since last season, the start of a three-year glide path to a locked in and stable team budget, adjustments for inflation and rising costs have been allowed for this season with an increase of 3.1%.

The Mercedes team on the pit wall

The Mercedes team on the pit wall

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The biggest concern from F1 teams focused on how the FIA would control and penalise those who exceeded the budget cap, including monitoring and adjusting for changes, but Wolff remains confident the correct processes are being followed.

"It was last year already [when the cost cap came in] and we will have the results whether everybody adhered to the rules of last year and the reports are going to come out," he said.

"So I think you know, you can't get that wrong because if you're breaking the rules, in the same way you do when breaking the rules on technical stuff."

shares
comments

Related video

Latifi wants Williams to judge 2023 seat since British GP chassis change
Previous article

Latifi wants Williams to judge 2023 seat since British GP chassis change
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Latifi wants Williams to judge 2023 seat since British GP chassis change
Formula 1

Latifi wants Williams to judge 2023 seat since British GP chassis change

Lloyd on brink of ending BTCC campaign prematurely due to Oulton Park crash
BTCC

Lloyd on brink of ending BTCC campaign prematurely due to Oulton Park crash

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton's F1 commitment never wavered as Wolff dismissed sounding out rivals
Formula 1

Hamilton's F1 commitment never wavered as Wolff dismissed sounding out rivals

Wolff: Mercedes bounced "from depression to exuberance" in "painful" F1 season
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes bounced "from depression to exuberance" in "painful" F1 season

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes using financial engineers to analyse value of every F1 car part

Mercedes is using financial engineers to assess each Formula 1 car upgrade to ensure it gets maximum value and stays within the financial cost cap limits this season.

Latifi wants Williams to judge 2023 seat since British GP chassis change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi wants Williams to judge 2023 seat since British GP chassis change

Nicholas Latifi wants Williams to only judge his Formula 1 performances since his chassis change going into the British Grand Prix as he fights for his future at the team.

Norris rues possible loss of Spa: "Things are just about money nowadays"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris rues possible loss of Spa: "Things are just about money nowadays"

McLaren driver Lando Norris would feel “sad” if Spa dropped off the Formula 1 calendar for 2023, saying that “things are just about money nowadays.”

Giovinazzi to drive in FP1 for Haas F1 team at Italian and US GPs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Giovinazzi to drive in FP1 for Haas F1 team at Italian and US GPs

Former Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi will take part in FP1 for Haas at the Italian and United States Grands Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Plus

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2022
How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge Plus

How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge

While creating a car that is woefully off the pace is a nightmare scenario for any team, it inadvertently generates the test any engineering department would relish: to turn it into a winner. As Mercedes takes on that challenge in Formula 1 this season, McLaren’s former head of vehicle engineering reveals how the team pulled of the feat in 2009 with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Aug 15, 2022
The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate  and devoid of the usual  racing driver airs and graces,  Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Plus

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Plus

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24 into a winning car with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel. And now it’s happening again at his current team, but can the rate of progress be matched this year?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.