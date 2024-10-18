All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP

McLaren wants FIA to investigate Red Bull further over front bib adjuster

The FIA has been asked to dig deeper to be sure that Red Bull did not break F1’s parc ferme rules

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull RB20

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has called on the FIA to launch a “thorough investigation” into whether Red Bull did actually use its front bib adjuster under parc ferme conditions.

Red Bull has found itself at the centre of intrigue over a device it has fitted under the heel support in its cockpit, which allows a mechanic with a tool to lift or lower the height of the front bib.

Read Also:

While the system itself is not illegal, rival teams are unhappy because they suspect that Red Bull may have used this system in the past to adjust its car between qualifying and the race.

Such a move would be illegal as parc ferme restrictions do not allow the alteration of any aerodynamic components apart from the front wing.

Red Bull strongly denies that it ever used the adjuster in such a way, and the FIA itself has said it is satisfied there is no evidence of such a regulation breach by any team.

However, that is not enough for Brown, who has suggested that there are still many unanswered questions over the whole matter – and has called on the FIA to look deeper into what Red Bull may have done.

Speaking about the FIA increasing its policing over the front bib matter for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Brown told Sky Sports F1: “I'm very happy to see the FIA is on it.

“I think it needs to be a very thorough investigation because if you touch your car from a performance standpoint in parc ferme, that is a black and white material, substantial breach - which should come with massive consequences.

“Touching your car after parc ferme is highly illegal within the rules. So I think the FIA needs to get to the bottom of: were they, weren't they?”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Brown suggested that the very fact Red Bull was the only team on the grid that had fitted such a system within the car was enough to prompt doubt about why it chose its concept like that.

He also played short shrift to comments from Red Bull that claimed the adjustment could not be made when the car was fully assembled.

“When you see cleverly worded comments like you can't do it when it's fully assembled…I know the car isn't always fully assembled," added Brown. "And then the FIA feels they need to put a seal on it. Why would the FIA need to put a seal on something if it wasn't accessible?

“Transparency is critically important in today's day and age. So I still have questions. I know from talking to other team bosses, they still have questions. So until those questions are answered, I think it is still an ongoing investigation to bottom out, you know: what do we know?

“I'd like some more answers before I'm prepared to kind of go: 'Right, I guess they were or they weren't.' But I think the FIA will bottom it out.”

Read Also:

Asked if he felt Red Bull had broken the rules, Brown said: “Why would you design it to be inside the car, when the nine other teams haven't?

“It'd be unfair of me to say, of course. I have an opinion on whether I think they have or haven't, but I think the FIA needs to be very diligent in their bottoming out whether they think they [Red Bull] have or haven't.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Vowles: Williams building from the ground up with long-term F1 plan for success
Next article F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"

Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"

Formula 1
United States GP
Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"
McLaren makes further 'mini-DRS' rear wing changes ahead of US GP

McLaren makes further 'mini-DRS' rear wing changes ahead of US GP

Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren makes further 'mini-DRS' rear wing changes ahead of US GP
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Brown: Marko comments about Norris' mental health set F1 back 10-20 years

Brown: Marko comments about Norris' mental health set F1 back 10-20 years

Formula 1
United States GP
Brown: Marko comments about Norris' mental health set F1 back 10-20 years
Red Bull working on car changes to help satisfy FIA over ride-height adjustment

Red Bull working on car changes to help satisfy FIA over ride-height adjustment

Formula 1
United States GP
Red Bull working on car changes to help satisfy FIA over ride-height adjustment
How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford

How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Red Bull owes its F1 future - and past - to Ford

Latest news

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin dominant in sprint, Bagnaia fourth

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin dominant in sprint, Bagnaia fourth

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
MotoGP Australian GP: Martin dominant in sprint, Bagnaia fourth
MotoGP Australian GP: Martin crushes rivals to take pole, Bagnaia fifth

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin crushes rivals to take pole, Bagnaia fifth

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
MotoGP Australian GP: Martin crushes rivals to take pole, Bagnaia fifth
F1 US GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 US GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
F1 US GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"

Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Tony Watson
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe