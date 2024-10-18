F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin
Sainz set a 1m33.602s to sit top of the practice order at Austin
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz headlined the sole practice session for the United States Grand Prix in a Ferrari 1-2, as Charles Leclerc was just 0.021s behind his team-mate.
Leclerc had led the way in the hard-tyre runs in the opening half-hour of the session, setting a 1m34.966s which looked as though it would be the benchmark for the subsequent soft-tyre runs - although Sainz went marginally quicker to set a 1m34.717s on the hardest compound.
Max Verstappen then posted a 1m33.855s on the softs, almost 0.8s faster than Sergio Perez's respective run on the softest tyre as the Red Bulls went early on their qualifying simulations.
It took until the final 10 minutes of the session before the majority of the field decided to partake in performance runs, and Carlos Sainz then found a quarter of a second over Verstappen to post a 1m33.602s headliner.
Leclerc moved into second place with just over a minute remaining in the session, just two-hundredths shy of his team-mate, although the Monegasque was forced into an extra cooldown lap when a virtual safety car appeared to interrupt his preparations for an earlier flyer.
Verstappen's early soft-tyre effort was good enough for third as the two McLarens, bearing a series of upgrades, were fourth and fifth; Lando Norris went too deep into Turn 12 and lost time on his lap, while Piastri appeared to defy track limits at Turn 19.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were sixth and seventh, but both Mercedes drivers had spins throughout the session as the upgraded W15 car looked difficult to handle.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Hamilton was hurled off the road by the bump in the road at Turn 4 and avoided coming to blows with Nico Hulkenberg, while Russell suffered a spin at Turn 1 as he struggled with the uphill corner.
Kevin Magnussen was eighth fastest over Fernando Alonso, while Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10 over Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly.
Liam Lawson was 13th in his first F1 session in over a year, 0.15s clear of the 14th-placed Alex Albon.
United States Grand Prix - FP1 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
1'33.602
|212.033
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.021
1'33.623
|0.021
|211.986
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.253
1'33.855
|0.232
|211.462
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.266
1'33.868
|0.013
|211.433
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.306
1'33.908
|0.040
|211.343
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.361
1'33.963
|0.055
|211.219
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.491
1'34.093
|0.130
|210.927
|8
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.494
1'34.096
|0.003
|210.920
|9
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.510
1'34.112
|0.016
|210.884
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|20
|
+0.711
1'34.313
|0.201
|210.435
|11
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.762
1'34.364
|0.051
|210.321
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+0.773
1'34.375
|0.011
|210.297
|13
|L. Lawson RB
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|28
|
+0.841
1'34.443
|0.068
|210.145
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.016
1'34.618
|0.175
|209.757
|15
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+1.017
1'34.619
|0.001
|209.754
|16
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+1.036
1'34.638
|0.019
|209.712
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+1.204
1'34.806
|0.168
|209.341
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|26
|
+1.439
1'35.041
|0.235
|208.823
|19
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.646
1'35.248
|0.207
|208.369
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|15
|
+3.617
1'37.219
|1.971
|204.145
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
MotoGP Australian GP: Martin dominant in sprint, Bagnaia fourth
MotoGP Australian GP: Martin crushes rivals to take pole, Bagnaia fifth
F1 US GP sprint race and qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Red Bull: FIA clampdown on bib adjuster over rivals’ "paranoia"
Autosport Plus
Can F1 make triple-headers sustainable?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Jon Noble: Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments