Practice report
Formula 1 United States GP

F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari practice 1-2, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin

Sainz set a 1m33.602s to sit top of the practice order at Austin

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz headlined the sole practice session for the United States Grand Prix in a Ferrari 1-2, as Charles Leclerc was just 0.021s behind his team-mate.

Leclerc had led the way in the hard-tyre runs in the opening half-hour of the session, setting a 1m34.966s which looked as though it would be the benchmark for the subsequent soft-tyre runs - although Sainz went marginally quicker to set a 1m34.717s on the hardest compound.

Max Verstappen then posted a 1m33.855s on the softs, almost 0.8s faster than Sergio Perez's respective run on the softest tyre as the Red Bulls went early on their qualifying simulations.

It took until the final 10 minutes of the session before the majority of the field decided to partake in performance runs, and Carlos Sainz then found a quarter of a second over Verstappen to post a 1m33.602s headliner.

Leclerc moved into second place with just over a minute remaining in the session, just two-hundredths shy of his team-mate, although the Monegasque was forced into an extra cooldown lap when a virtual safety car appeared to interrupt his preparations for an earlier flyer.

Verstappen's early soft-tyre effort was good enough for third as the two McLarens, bearing a series of upgrades, were fourth and fifth; Lando Norris went too deep into Turn 12 and lost time on his lap, while Piastri appeared to defy track limits at Turn 19.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were sixth and seventh, but both Mercedes drivers had spins throughout the session as the upgraded W15 car looked difficult to handle.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Hamilton was hurled off the road by the bump in the road at Turn 4 and avoided coming to blows with Nico Hulkenberg, while Russell suffered a spin at Turn 1 as he struggled with the uphill corner.

Kevin Magnussen was eighth fastest over Fernando Alonso, while Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10 over Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly.

Liam Lawson was 13th in his first F1 session in over a year, 0.15s clear of the 14th-placed Alex Albon.

United States Grand Prix - FP1 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

1'33.602

   212.033
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.021

1'33.623

 0.021 211.986
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.253

1'33.855

 0.232 211.462
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.266

1'33.868

 0.013 211.433
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.306

1'33.908

 0.040 211.343
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 22

+0.361

1'33.963

 0.055 211.219
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+0.491

1'34.093

 0.130 210.927
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 24

+0.494

1'34.096

 0.003 210.920
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.510

1'34.112

 0.016 210.884
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 20

+0.711

1'34.313

 0.201 210.435
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 24

+0.762

1'34.364

 0.051 210.321
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+0.773

1'34.375

 0.011 210.297
13 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 RB Red Bull 28

+0.841

1'34.443

 0.068 210.145
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.016

1'34.618

 0.175 209.757
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+1.017

1'34.619

 0.001 209.754
16 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.036

1'34.638

 0.019 209.712
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 24

+1.204

1'34.806

 0.168 209.341
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 26

+1.439

1'35.041

 0.235 208.823
19 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 27

+1.646

1'35.248

 0.207 208.369
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 15

+3.617

1'37.219

 1.971 204.145
View full results  

Jake Boxall-Legge
