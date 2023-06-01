Subscribe
Previous / The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing Next / F1 teams set to trial new Pirelli tyre in Barcelona
Formula 1 News

McLaren sets launch target for "noticeably different" F1 car upgrade

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella says his Formula 1 team's next major upgrade will be available between the Austria and Britain rounds and will result in a "noticeably different" car.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

When it was clear McLaren had missed its targets for the start of the season, it decided to roll out a three-pronged upgrade plan to get the MCL60 to the level the team believes it should be, having debuted a draggy specification in Bahrain.

The first package of updates was launched in Baku, and while the team was satisfied it produced the expected results and correlated well with its wind tunnel data, the car still proved excessively draggy and off the pace compared to some of its midfield rivals.

Earlier this year Stella revealed that McLaren's biggest upgrade package for 2023 was readied for launch before the summer break and amounted to "kind of a B-spec".

That substantial revamp has now been signed off by the Woking team's design departments and is heading for production, with a planned rollout at either the Austrian or British Grand Prix in July.

Team principal Stella said the car would look "noticeably different" but would be an evolution of McLaren's current concept rather than a Mercedes-like change of approach.

"The plan is we need to get the car more competitive. We've now released the package which should be available between Austria and Britain, and this is what should take the car to a more competitive level," Stella said.

"It's progressing the car, evolving concepts we see as successful. It will be noticeably different to what we have at the moment.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Erik Junius

"It will be the foundation for future developments next year. For the second part of the season there should be another major upgrade."

Read Also:

The Austrian Grand Prix is F1 2023's second of six sprints featuring just a single hour of free practice, but that is not thought to be a deal-breaker if the new specification is ready in time.

Stella hopes this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona should suit the current version of the car with its high-speed sweeps but cautioned that McLaren's lack of aerodynamic efficiency is still a priority to be addressed.

When asked if McLaren is currently relying on perfect execution to score points, he replied: "You can have high-quality execution but on tracks where you can overtake, ultimately you need the pace.

"Let's see. Hopefully Spain, with some high-speed corners, suits our car better. But we know we need to improve aerodynamic efficiency and that's what will happen in a couple of races."

Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri scored minor points in Monaco with a ninth and 10th place respectively. That left McLaren sixth in the constructors' standings, while seeing midfield rival Alpine break clear by virtue of Esteban Ocon's shock podium.

Additional reporting by Stuart Codling

shares
comments

Related video

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

F1 teams set to trial new Pirelli tyre in Barcelona
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid

Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid

Formula 1

Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

McLaren More
McLaren
Stella: All teams had recovered 2023 floor aero losses by race one

Stella: All teams had recovered 2023 floor aero losses by race one

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Stella: All teams had recovered 2023 floor aero losses by race one Stella: All teams had recovered 2023 floor aero losses by race one

McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion

McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion

Formula 1

McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion McLaren: Early indications show Piastri is a future F1 world champion

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Latest news

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci New Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle”, says Ferrucci

WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener

WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener WRC Sardinia: Lappi pips Tanak to lead after super special opener

Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain Ferrari’s new Red Bull-style F1 sidepods revealed in Spain

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of" Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing The war reality that shines a light on the job Red Bull is doing

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe