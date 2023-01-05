Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing team-mate Next / Driving the most realistic F1 sim you can buy
Formula 1 News

McLaren senses a good fight but no trouble between Norris and Piastri

McLaren is certain that Oscar Piastri will provide a stern challenge to new Formula 1 team-mate Lando Norris, but has no fears their rivalry will cause friction.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren senses a good fight but no trouble between Norris and Piastri

After two seasons where McLaren has enjoyed a relaxed atmosphere between Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the arrival of Piastri looks set to deliver a very different dynamic at the team.

Piastri is at a very different stage in his career compared to Ricciardo, and will want to make a name for himself after being at the centre of a tug-of-war battle between McLaren and Alpine over his services for 2023.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says he has no doubts about Piastri's capabilities, even though he acknowledges that Norris is a tough benchmark to aim at.

Speaking about Piastri's prospects for 2023, Brown said: "I don't have any expectations or set out this is what he needs to do by this date. But I think Lando is as fast as anyone in F1. I think in race-winning equipment, he'd be winning races, I think probably everyone would agree with that.

"So Oscar is going to have a team-mate that's one of the fastest drivers in the world. But I fully expect Oscar in time to challenge."

Piastri's arrival will likely trigger a change of dynamic inside McLaren between its two drivers, but it is something that the team has no particular worry about.

Speaking before his departure, former team principal Andreas Seidl said at the end of last year that he did not anticipate there being any risks of tensions.

"To be honest, I don't think so," said Seidl, who has moved on to the Sauber team. "Obviously each driver is different: different personality, different character and that could end up in let's say a different relationship also between the two guys.

"But it doesn't necessarily mean that one or the other type of relationship is a better or a worse one. In the end the way Lando is as a guy, as a character, as a person, as a driver, and the way we got to know Oscar so far, I don't expect any issues."

Lando Norris, McLaren, in cockpit

Lando Norris, McLaren, in cockpit

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Brown has also praised the way that Piastri handled himself through the controversy of the battle between McLaren and Alpine over signing him for 2023 – especially in the face of criticism from his former boss Otmar Szafnauer.

"I've been very impressed with him how he conducted himself over the summer," added Brown. "I thought Otmar's comments towards Oscar were very unfair and not accurate: especially having sat through the CRB and knowing exactly what happened.

"He was very mature through the whole process, which for a 21-year-old was impressive. With having all that pressure and spotlight, he was not frazzled, and he kept his head down.

"I think he's going to be a future star. I think what's important is that we understand he's not raced for the year. We don't have a lot of testing. I wish there was more pre-season testing, not just for Oscar, just in general. He is effectively going to get a day and a half, which is not a lot.

"I think he's going to be competitive and push Lando, we just need to give him time to get into the team. He is a very serious individual. And he's ready to go."

Read Also:

Norris himself is equally a driver who has never had a bad relationship with a team-mate and even got especially close to Ricciardo through their time at McLaren.

"Of course, we're more than friends really," said the Briton about Ricciardo. "But I think it's something that with all of my teammates, I've always grown to have good relationships with them, and became good friends with them, I think on and also off the track.

"I always built a good amount of respect I believe between all the drivers that I have been with."

shares
comments
Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing team-mate
Previous article

Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing team-mate
Next article

Driving the most realistic F1 sim you can buy

Driving the most realistic F1 sim you can buy
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti
Formula 1

Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti

F1 says Andretti entry still needs approval
Formula 1

F1 says Andretti entry still needs approval

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Plus
Formula 1

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

Latest news

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Magnussen is "mentally a lot stronger" than before in F1

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner believes Kevin Magnussen is “mentally a lot stronger” than during his previous stint in Formula 1 after making his comeback last year.

Will Cadillac tie-up ease F1's resistance to Andretti's plans?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will Cadillac tie-up ease F1's resistance to Andretti's plans?

The announcement of Andretti and Cadillac’s plan to team up and enter Formula 1 serves as latest sign of the series’ boom in the United States.

Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti

Honda has emerged as the most logical option for General Motors to partner with for its Formula 1 engine, after revealing plans to join forces with Andretti Global.

F1 says Andretti entry still needs approval
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 says Andretti entry still needs approval

Formula 1 has issued a lukewarm response to plans from Andretti to bring Cadillac into grand prix racing, insisting any decision will not just be down to the FIA.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Plus

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
23 h
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Plus

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends? Plus

Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends?

OPINION: As a poll by Autosport International reveals a series of surprise choices for visitors’ favourite motorsport memories from years gone by, it’s worth wondering which of the top moments from recent Formula 1 seasons might one day go down as truly great

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2023
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Plus

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential Plus

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Plus

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.