Driving the most realistic F1 sim you can buy

The British-based Dynisma company, which recently built Ferrari’s new generation simulator at Maranello, has also created what is touted as the most realistic F1-spec sim that is available for anyone to buy right now.

The DMG-1 simulator, or motion generator as the company prefers to call it, offers a response time that sets a new benchmark in helping ensure drivers get feedback as quick as they need to.

Motorsport.com’s F1 editor Jonathan Noble was invited along for a look at the DMG-1 and to find out just what makes it so realistic.

He also got to experience it first hand, driving a range of cars – including F1 machinery - around the Spa-Francorchamps and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to get a better feel of just what makes the sim stand out.

Insight: Inside the most realistic F1 simulator you can buy