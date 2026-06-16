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McLaren and Red Bull appeal against Gasly's Monaco GP podium reinstatement

McLaren and Red Bull are heading to the FIA's appeal court over the Monaco Grand Prix results

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Both McLaren and Red Bull have followed through with their intention to appeal against the FIA stewards rescinding Pierre Gasly's Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix penalty.

Last Friday, FIA stewards reinstated Gasly's podium after the Alpine driver was handed two five-second time penalties at the end of the Monaco race for separate speeding violations.

Based on evidence provided by FOM, which is in charge of F1 timekeeping, a discrepancy in how pitlane speeds were measured at the entry of Monaco's unique pitlane meant Gasly and four other drivers were found to have been incorrectly penalised.

But while Gasly's penalties were rescinded, other drivers had already served their time penalties during the race, leading to disbelief amongst the likes of McLaren and Red Bull over the stewards' unprecedented decision.

Both teams lodged an intention to appeal after the verdict, and both are now understood to have followed through on it by launching an actual appeal procedure.

A McLaren statement read: "McLaren Racing can confirm that it has formally lodged a notification of appeal with the FIA International Court of Appeal regarding the following decisions related to the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Stewards Document 99; Revised Final Race Classification Document 100; Revised Championship Points Document 101.

"While we fully respect the FIA’s judicial processes and the role of the Stewards, we believe this case raises important questions concerning sporting fairness, regulatory consistency and the integrity of competition.

"Throughout the Monaco Grand Prix weekend - and in every event - all teams operated according to the regulations and established standard practices for what concerns the speed limit in the pit lane as they were applied at the time. Competitors adjusted their procedures accordingly and, where required, accepted and served penalties imposed under those regulations.”

Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The statement continued: "In our view, the subsequent removal of penalties creates a situation in which some competitors are disadvantaged by having acted in accordance with the rules and the Stewards’ decisions. Such an outcome risks creating sporting inequity and undermining confidence in the consistent application of the FIA Sporting Regulations.

"Our decision to appeal is not directed at any competitor. Rather, it reflects our belief that the championship benefits from regulations that are applied consistently, transparently and fairly to all participants.

“McLaren remains committed to working constructively with the FIA, Formula One and fellow competitors to protect the integrity of the sport and maintain confidence in its regulatory framework."

Red Bull is yet to comment on its own procedure, but Autosport understands the team has also appealed after it saw Isack Hadjar lose his podium place to Gasly.

For Mercedes, on Sunday night its team boss Toto Wolff said the Silver Arrows would launch its own right of review against the Gasly decision, with the squad completing the required paperwork since then.

But it is not yet clear if Mercedes’ request is admissible and the team is currently awaiting more feedback from the FIA.

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