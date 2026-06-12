Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

LIVE: F1 Barcelona GP commentary and updates - Piastri leads early FP2 running from Russell

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
LIVE: F1 Barcelona GP commentary and updates - Piastri leads early FP2 running from Russell

McLaren, Red Bull lodge intention to appeal Gasly's Monaco penalty review win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
McLaren, Red Bull lodge intention to appeal Gasly's Monaco penalty review win

How Alpine presented its case to overturn Gasly's Monaco penalty

Feature
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
How Alpine presented its case to overturn Gasly's Monaco penalty

F1 Barcelona GP: Russell tops first practice from Piastri

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Barcelona GP: Russell tops first practice from Piastri

IMSA stars complete Ford's 2027 WEC Hypercar line-up

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
IMSA stars complete Ford's 2027 WEC Hypercar line-up

Hypercar manufacturers free to develop chassis and hybrid systems as WEC outlines 2030 rules

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Hypercar manufacturers free to develop chassis and hybrid systems as WEC outlines 2030 rules

F1 to review pitlane procedures after Gasly's Monaco GP podium reinstated

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 to review pitlane procedures after Gasly's Monaco GP podium reinstated

LIVE: F1 Barcelona GP commentary and updates - Russell leads FP1 with seven rookies in action

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
LIVE: F1 Barcelona GP commentary and updates - Russell leads FP1 with seven rookies in action
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

McLaren, Red Bull lodge intention to appeal Gasly's Monaco penalty review win

McLaren and Red Bull are understood to be requesting more time to study the FIA stewards' decision to reinstate Pierre Gasly's podium finish in Monaco

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

McLaren and Red Bull are understood to have notified their intention to appeal against the FIA stewards reinstating Pierre Gasly's Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix podium.

On Friday, FIA stewards reinstated Gasly's podium after the Alpine driver was handed two five-second time penalties at the end of last Sunday's race for two separate speeding violations.

Based on evidence provided by FOM, which is in charge of F1 timekeeping, a discrepancy in how pitlane speeds were measured at the entry of Monaco's unique pitlane meant Gasly and four other drivers were found to have been incorrectly penalised.

Read Also:

However, some teams feel it was their own responsibility to take enough margin through the pitlane based on their data from free practice, with Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu pointing out that the large majority of F1's 22-car grid managed to get through the race without alleged speeding violations.

In the FIA hearing, McLaren and Red Bull also offered a different view. Red Bull sporting director Stephen Knowles argued the pitlane timing process was consistent all weekend and that teams adjusted their own systems accordingly, in the knowledge that the speed calculation isn't perfect. Knowles represents Isack Hadjar, the driver who has now lost third place to Gasly.

McLaren's Will Courtenay argued against amending the results for similar reasons, even if his driver Oscar Piastri was one of the drivers falling foul of the speed limit, as the Australian was also moved down one place in the results as Gasly was reinstated.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Per article 15.4 of the FIA's International Sporting Code, competitors had one hour after the stewards' decision to notify their intention to appeal.

That does not mean McLaren and Red Bull are actually appealing against the verdict just yet. But it gives them an additional 96-hour time window to further study the decision and the rulebook to see if there is an element to appeal against before following through on it.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Alpine presented its case to overturn Gasly's Monaco penalty
Next article LIVE: F1 Barcelona GP commentary and updates - Piastri leads early FP2 running from Russell

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

F1 Barcelona GP: Russell tops first practice from Piastri

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Barcelona GP: Russell tops first practice from Piastri

F1 to review pitlane procedures after Gasly's Monaco GP podium reinstated

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 to review pitlane procedures after Gasly's Monaco GP podium reinstated

Why F1's sprint format needs a shake-up

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why F1's sprint format needs a shake-up

Latest news

LIVE: F1 Barcelona GP commentary and updates - Piastri leads early FP2 running from Russell

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
LIVE: F1 Barcelona GP commentary and updates - Piastri leads early FP2 running from Russell

McLaren, Red Bull lodge intention to appeal Gasly's Monaco penalty review win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
McLaren, Red Bull lodge intention to appeal Gasly's Monaco penalty review win

How Alpine presented its case to overturn Gasly's Monaco penalty

Feature
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
How Alpine presented its case to overturn Gasly's Monaco penalty

F1 Barcelona GP: Russell tops first practice from Piastri

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Barcelona GP: Russell tops first practice from Piastri