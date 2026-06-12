Gasly regains Monaco GP podium spot after FIA stewards rescind penalties

The FIA stewards have upheld Alpine's appeal against the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix results, with Pierre Gasly reinstated in third after his penalties for speeding in the pitlane were rescinded.

Gasly crossed the finish line in third but was handed two five-second time penalties for pitlane speeding, one of several drivers to do so.

Alpine immediately lodged a right of review bid after the race, because it had evidence Gasly had not crossed the 60km/h limit at any stage and had even taken additional margin to stay below the limit.

During Thursday's right of review hearing F1's timekeeper FOM admitted that there had been an error with the distance measurement in pitlane from which speeds are taken, with the loop at pit entry, where all six drivers were found to be speeding, turning out to be 77cm shorter than expected, causing average speeds to be overreported.

Other drivers did serve or tried to serve their penalties, and as those competitors didn't request a right of review, there is no mechanism for their penalties to be annulled.

"The Stewards note that in relation to other cars that were penalised, some served their penalty and this regrettably, impacted their race strategies and therefore their race result," the FIA stewards wrote. "There will undoubtedly remain questions as to whether those breaches were genuine. There is no regulation that gives the Stewards the power to 'undo' a served penalty."

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar has now lost his podium as a result, as he is demoted to fourth behind Gasly.

More to follow