Marko: Red Bull interested in maintaining Ricciardo ties

Red Bull's Helmut Marko says the team is interested in retaining Daniel Ricciardo in some role following his Formula 1 exit.

On Thursday Ricciardo was officially replaced at Red Bull's satellite RB team by reserve driver Liam Lawson.

Lawson will partner Yuki Tsunoda from October's Austin round onwards as Red Bull weighs up its options for its long-term driver line-up at the main team.

It will likely mark the finish line of a 14-year F1 career for Ricciardo and may also lead to the end of his Red Bull association, which started in 2007 when he was picked up as a junior driver by the energy drinks giant.

But speaking exclusively to Autosport's German sister website Motorsport Total, Red Bull advisor Marko says the team is "interested" in keeping the well-liked Australian on its books in some capacity.

"We have had a conversation and it is clear that we are interested," said Marko. "He is one of the most popular Formula 1 drivers, especially in the United States.

"But he wants time to consider his entire future. I don't think he will enter any other racing category. And, on the other hand, if he is no longer actively racing, will he still want these PR activities at all?

"Ricciardo also has a lot of money in the bank and I would say it is a life decision for him to decide how he wants to shape his future life."

Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after the race Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Ricciardo could be deployed in some sort of ambassadorial role, the 35-year-old has already indicated he isn't keen on reverting to the reserve driver position he took up at the start of 2023 or fighting for his place at a lower-end team.

"No," he said about the prospect of being a reserve again. "Obviously last year it made a lot of sense to keep one foot in the door and the big picture was to try and get back at Red Bull.

"I think if I was to do that again... I'm not going to restart my career. I'm also 35 and I still showed the pace that I've had over the years, but it's obviously been evident that it's been harder for me to show it every weekend.

"It definitely came easier for me when I was 25 as opposed to 35, but also maybe the competition is just increasing.

"I'm happy that, once upon a time, I could do it and that was a lot of fun. And I also want to leave the sport with good memories of it and it doesn't get into that place where it's just a grind and I'm out in Q1 every weekend. That's obviously not fun."