All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull interested in maintaining Ricciardo ties

While Ricciardo is not keen on a Formula 1 reserve role, Red Bull would like to keep the popular Australian within the family

Filip Cleeren Christian Nimmervoll

Red Bull's Helmut Marko says the team is interested in retaining Daniel Ricciardo in some role following his Formula 1 exit.

On Thursday Ricciardo was officially replaced at Red Bull's satellite RB team by reserve driver Liam Lawson.

Lawson will partner Yuki Tsunoda from October's Austin round onwards as Red Bull weighs up its options for its long-term driver line-up at the main team.

It will likely mark the finish line of a 14-year F1 career for Ricciardo and may also lead to the end of his Red Bull association, which started in 2007 when he was picked up as a junior driver by the energy drinks giant.

But speaking exclusively to Autosport's German sister website Motorsport Total, Red Bull advisor Marko says the team is "interested" in keeping the well-liked Australian on its books in some capacity.

"We have had a conversation and it is clear that we are interested," said Marko. "He is one of the most popular Formula 1 drivers, especially in the United States.

"But he wants time to consider his entire future. I don't think he will enter any other racing category. And, on the other hand, if he is no longer actively racing, will he still want these PR activities at all?

"Ricciardo also has a lot of money in the bank and I would say it is a life decision for him to decide how he wants to shape his future life."

Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after the race

Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after the race

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Ricciardo could be deployed in some sort of ambassadorial role, the 35-year-old has already indicated he isn't keen on reverting to the reserve driver position he took up at the start of 2023 or fighting for his place at a lower-end team.

"No," he said about the prospect of being a reserve again. "Obviously last year it made a lot of sense to keep one foot in the door and the big picture was to try and get back at Red Bull.

"I think if I was to do that again... I'm not going to restart my career. I'm also 35 and I still showed the pace that I've had over the years, but it's obviously been evident that it's been harder for me to show it every weekend.

"It definitely came easier for me when I was 25 as opposed to 35, but also maybe the competition is just increasing.

"I'm happy that, once upon a time, I could do it and that was a lot of fun. And I also want to leave the sport with good memories of it and it doesn't get into that place where it's just a grind and I'm out in Q1 every weekend. That's obviously not fun."

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Should F1 drop the point for the fastest lap? Our writers debate
Next article Horner: Monza low the turning point for Red Bull's 2024 F1 season

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner

US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner

Formula 1
Singapore GP
US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner
Horner: Monza low the turning point for Red Bull's 2024 F1 season

Horner: Monza low the turning point for Red Bull's 2024 F1 season

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Horner: Monza low the turning point for Red Bull's 2024 F1 season
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
How Ricciardo was collateral damage for Red Bull's 2026 driver headache

How Ricciardo was collateral damage for Red Bull's 2026 driver headache

Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Ricciardo was collateral damage for Red Bull's 2026 driver headache
Marko: Ricciardo lost "killer instinct" after leaving Red Bull

Marko: Ricciardo lost "killer instinct" after leaving Red Bull

Formula 1
Marko: Ricciardo lost "killer instinct" after leaving Red Bull
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Is Liam Lawson the F1 driver Red Bull needs? Our writers debate

Is Liam Lawson the F1 driver Red Bull needs? Our writers debate

Formula 1
Is Liam Lawson the F1 driver Red Bull needs? Our writers debate
How worried should F1 be about Verstappen walking away?

How worried should F1 be about Verstappen walking away?

Formula 1
Singapore GP
How worried should F1 be about Verstappen walking away?
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Latest news

Quartararo blames limitations of Yamaha package for Morbidelli clash

Quartararo blames limitations of Yamaha package for Morbidelli clash

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Quartararo blames limitations of Yamaha package for Morbidelli clash
Evans holds WRC Rally Chile lead after failed Hyundai protest

Evans holds WRC Rally Chile lead after failed Hyundai protest

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
Evans holds WRC Rally Chile lead after failed Hyundai protest
Marquez rues qualifying woes and says he's not in Indonesian GP win contention

Marquez rues qualifying woes and says he's not in Indonesian GP win contention

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Marquez rues qualifying woes and says he's not in Indonesian GP win contention
Bagnaia describes MotoGP title battle as "a championship of mistakes" after Martin's woe

Bagnaia describes MotoGP title battle as "a championship of mistakes" after Martin's woe

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Bagnaia describes MotoGP title battle as "a championship of mistakes" after Martin's woe

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Jon Noble: The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

Jon Noble: The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Ricciardo deserves a proper F1 farewell, even if his time is up
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Norris shrugged off two touches with the wall to dominate in Singapore
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe