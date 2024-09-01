All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Italian GP

Magnussen set for Baku F1 ban after Monza clash with Gasly

Magnussen reaches 12 penalty points on his licence and is set for F1 ban after being found guilty of latest incident at Monza

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen is set for a Formula 1 ban after reaching 12 penalty points on his superlicence following his Italian Grand Prix clash with Pierre Gasly.

The Dane was hit with a 10-second penalty for contact with Gasly at the Variante della Roggia chicane, as the stewards had deemed him wholly to blame for the incident.

Read Also:

This also came with the application of two penalty points, which brings him the Haas driver up to the maximum of 12 in a year-long period. Magnussen should thus miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix later this month, depending on any appeals process.

The stewards' report read: "The stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence. On the approach to Turn 4, car 20 attempted to overtake car 10 on the inside. 

"Whilst car 20 had its front axle past the mirror of car 10, the driving standards guidelines specify that an overtaking car has to 'be driven in a safe and controlled manner throughout the manoeuvre'.  

"The stewards determined that this was not the case for car 20 and hence the driver was wholly to blame for the collision and hence the standard penalty and penalty points are allocated."

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Magnussen had accrued his earlier 10 penalty points in the opening five races of season, meaning that a ban had long dangled above his head should he make any further indiscretions.

Although he avoided taking any more penalty points after picking up five during the Miami GP weekend, the two added to his tally at Monza moves him to the threshold required for a race ban.

Magnussen was "completely confused" by the decision, feeling that it was a smaller incident compared to the earlier clash between team-mate Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo that earned a larger penalty.

"I don't understand it at all, just completely confused," Magnussen said.

"Me and Gasly raced hard into Turn 4. Before, we had slight contact, we both missed the corner, came back on track again, no damage to either car, no consequence to the race of either of us, and I get a 10-second penalty.

"But lap one, Ricciardo put Nico in the grass at 300km/h, completely destroyed Nico's race, massive consequence and damage to Nico's car, and he gets a five-second penalty. Where's the logic? I just don't get it."

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

It is currently unknown if Haas will appeal the decision, as Ollie Bearman and Pietro Fittipaldi remain on standby as reserve drivers.

Bearman has already raced this season as cover for Carlos Sainz at Jeddah, as the Spaniard was recovering from appendicitis, while Fittipaldi covered for Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman's horror crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Magnussen's 12 penalty points

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Causing a collision with Alex Albon - 3 points

Chinese Grand Prix - Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

Miami Grand Prix - Leaving the circuit and gaining an advantage on multiple occasions - 3 points

Miami Grand Prix - Causing a collision with Logan Sargeant - 2 points

Italian Grand Prix - Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly - 2 points

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Live: Italian GP updates
Next article Piastri "hurts a lot" after Ferrari strategy denies Italian GP victory

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed

Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed

Formula 1
Italian GP
Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed
Russell: Antonelli's FP1 crash "put me on the back foot" for Monza qualifying

Russell: Antonelli's FP1 crash "put me on the back foot" for Monza qualifying

Formula 1
Italian GP
Russell: Antonelli's FP1 crash "put me on the back foot" for Monza qualifying
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Kevin Magnussen
More from
Kevin Magnussen
Exclusive: Magnussen has no regrets about "wild and exciting" F1 comeback

Exclusive: Magnussen has no regrets about "wild and exciting" F1 comeback

Formula 1
Exclusive: Magnussen has no regrets about "wild and exciting" F1 comeback
What are Magnussen's options after Haas F1 exit?

What are Magnussen's options after Haas F1 exit?

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
What are Magnussen's options after Haas F1 exit?
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Miami GP
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
Haas free to travel to Italian GP as Uralkali dispute resolved

Haas free to travel to Italian GP as Uralkali dispute resolved

Formula 1
Haas free to travel to Italian GP as Uralkali dispute resolved
Haas cars and equipment stuck in Zandvoort amid Uralkali row

Haas cars and equipment stuck in Zandvoort amid Uralkali row

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Haas cars and equipment stuck in Zandvoort amid Uralkali row

Latest news

F3 champion Fornaroli signs with Invicta for 2025 F2 graduation

F3 champion Fornaroli signs with Invicta for 2025 F2 graduation

F2 FIA F2
Monza
F3 champion Fornaroli signs with Invicta for 2025 F2 graduation
Russell: Perez defence at the "very limit" after avoiding airborne crash

Russell: Perez defence at the "very limit" after avoiding airborne crash

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Russell: Perez defence at the "very limit" after avoiding airborne crash
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC
COTA
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The "50 cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy

The "50 cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The "50 cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy
The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza

The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe