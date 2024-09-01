Magnussen set for Baku F1 ban after Monza clash with Gasly
Magnussen reaches 12 penalty points on his licence and is set for F1 ban after being found guilty of latest incident at Monza
Kevin Magnussen is set for a Formula 1 ban after reaching 12 penalty points on his superlicence following his Italian Grand Prix clash with Pierre Gasly.
The Dane was hit with a 10-second penalty for contact with Gasly at the Variante della Roggia chicane, as the stewards had deemed him wholly to blame for the incident.
This also came with the application of two penalty points, which brings him the Haas driver up to the maximum of 12 in a year-long period. Magnussen should thus miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix later this month, depending on any appeals process.
The stewards' report read: "The stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence. On the approach to Turn 4, car 20 attempted to overtake car 10 on the inside.
"Whilst car 20 had its front axle past the mirror of car 10, the driving standards guidelines specify that an overtaking car has to 'be driven in a safe and controlled manner throughout the manoeuvre'.
"The stewards determined that this was not the case for car 20 and hence the driver was wholly to blame for the collision and hence the standard penalty and penalty points are allocated."
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Magnussen had accrued his earlier 10 penalty points in the opening five races of season, meaning that a ban had long dangled above his head should he make any further indiscretions.
Although he avoided taking any more penalty points after picking up five during the Miami GP weekend, the two added to his tally at Monza moves him to the threshold required for a race ban.
Magnussen was "completely confused" by the decision, feeling that it was a smaller incident compared to the earlier clash between team-mate Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo that earned a larger penalty.
"I don't understand it at all, just completely confused," Magnussen said.
"Me and Gasly raced hard into Turn 4. Before, we had slight contact, we both missed the corner, came back on track again, no damage to either car, no consequence to the race of either of us, and I get a 10-second penalty.
"But lap one, Ricciardo put Nico in the grass at 300km/h, completely destroyed Nico's race, massive consequence and damage to Nico's car, and he gets a five-second penalty. Where's the logic? I just don't get it."
Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
It is currently unknown if Haas will appeal the decision, as Ollie Bearman and Pietro Fittipaldi remain on standby as reserve drivers.
Bearman has already raced this season as cover for Carlos Sainz at Jeddah, as the Spaniard was recovering from appendicitis, while Fittipaldi covered for Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman's horror crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Magnussen's 12 penalty points
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Causing a collision with Alex Albon - 3 points
Chinese Grand Prix - Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
Miami Grand Prix - Leaving the circuit and gaining an advantage on multiple occasions - 3 points
Miami Grand Prix - Causing a collision with Logan Sargeant - 2 points
Italian Grand Prix - Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly - 2 points
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Exclusive: Magnussen has no regrets about "wild and exciting" F1 comeback
What are Magnussen's options after Haas F1 exit?
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
Haas free to travel to Italian GP as Uralkali dispute resolved
Haas cars and equipment stuck in Zandvoort amid Uralkali row
Latest news
F3 champion Fornaroli signs with Invicta for 2025 F2 graduation
Russell: Perez defence at the "very limit" after avoiding airborne crash
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue
Autosport Plus
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The "50 cent coin" disaster risk that kept McLaren off the best Monza strategy
The Prost podium conundrum that Hamilton may face at Monza
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments