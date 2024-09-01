All Series
Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Leclerc one-stop strategy defeats McLarens to give Ferrari home win

Ferrari driver's alternate strategy sends crowd into raptures as McLaren misses out on chance to take more points out of sixth-placed Verstappen's Red Bull

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc delighted Ferrari's home crowd in a strategic triumph to beat Oscar Piastri to victory at the Italian Grand Prix, after hanging onto the tyres in a one-stop strategy.

Leclerc managed to hold on from a rapidly closing Piastri, who had much fresher tyres thanks to a two-stop strategy, and crossed the line with a 2.664-second lead - the crowd becoming more audibly ecstatic in the closing laps as the tactical gambit became clear.

The Monegasque looked set to follow the pack on a two-stopper, a decision he had initially questioned as Ferrari responded to an undercut attempt from polesitter Lando Norris.

Norris looked like he had got over his first-lap wobbles with a clean start to cover off team-mate Piastri from pole, but appeared surprised by Piastri's overtake attempt around the outside at the Variante della Roggia. This put Norris off-line, allowing Leclerc to also trickle through.

Although the Ferrari driver could not stay in touch with Piastri, it became clear that the overall level of tyre wear was moving the race into two-stop territory, a strategy that McLaren opted to gravitate towards with relatively early opening stops.

Leclerc lost track position through his earlier-than-expected reaction to Norris, but crucially managed to maintain tyre performance.

And, although McLaren asked Piastri if he was able to one-stop, the Australian responded in the negative - giving Leclerc the lead from team-mate Carlos Sainz.

With neither Ferrari stopping again, Sainz managed to do his part in keeping Piastri at bay for a handful of laps, stalling the Australian enough to ensure Leclerc had more buffer to play with.

This culminated in an enthralling final few laps with Piastri scything away at Leclerc's lead with a considerable tyre advantage - but, ultimately, it proved not to be enough; Leclerc instead ignited waves of euphoria around the Monza circuit.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 battles with Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 battles with Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Piastri admitted that it "hurt" to finish second, noting that the graining issue that afflicted the McLarens might have cleared up with more laps, but nonetheless had cut a gap that stood at 11.9s after he had passed Sainz to 2.7s in just nine laps.

Norris recovered to third, having not expected Piastri's first-corner move; the two were granted permission to race, but Norris was unable to sufficiently close in on his team-mate throughout the race - having particularly been stymied by the contra-strategy runner Max Verstappen as the Dutchman sought to help his championship cause.

Sainz hit the limit of his tyres despite a four-lap advantage over Leclerc, losing his grasp on a podium place to both McLarens at the close of the race, but nonetheless had enough margin to stay ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fifth.

Hamilton had warded off an early assault from Verstappen that set him up for fifth, as the Red Bull driver suffered a slow stop and a lacklustre final stint to make no inroads towards the Mercedes driver. George Russell recovered from a first-lap off, having been pinched by Piastri at the start, and front wing damage to finish seventh.

The Briton battled gamely with Sergio Perez and shrugged off the Mexican's robust defence to steal past.

Alex Albon was classified ninth, albeit after finishing behind Kevin Magnussen on the road; the Dane was handed a 10s penalty for a minor clash with Pierre Gasly during his ascent up the order - the two concluding one-stop strategies in the points.

Fernando Alonso missed out on the top 10 by just 0.193s when Magnussen's penalty was applied, as Franco Colapinto finished his first F1 race in 12th.

2024 Italian Grand Prix

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 53

-

     1 25   Ferrari Ferrari
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 53

+2.664

2.664

 2.664   2 18   McLaren Mercedes
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 53

+6.153

6.153

 3.489   2 16   McLaren Mercedes
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 53

+15.621

15.621

 9.468   1 12   Ferrari Ferrari
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 53

+22.820

22.820

 7.199   2 10   Mercedes Mercedes
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 53

+37.932

37.932

 15.112   2 8   Red Bull Red Bull
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 53

+39.715

39.715

 1.783   2 6   Mercedes Mercedes
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 53

+54.148

54.148

 14.433   2 4   Red Bull Red Bull
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 53

+1'07.456

1'07.456

 13.308   1 2   Williams Mercedes
10 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 53

+1'08.302

1'08.302

 0.846   1 1   Haas Ferrari
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 53

+1'08.495

1'08.495

 0.193   2     Aston Martin Mercedes
12 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 53

+1'21.308

1'21.308

 12.813   1     Williams Mercedes
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 53

+1'33.452

1'33.452

 12.144   1     RB Red Bull
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 52

1 lap

     1     Alpine Renault
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 52

1 lap

     2     Alpine Renault
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 52

1 lap

     1     Sauber Ferrari
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 52

1 lap

     2     Haas Ferrari
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 52

1 lap

     1     Sauber Ferrari
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 52

1 lap

     3     Aston Martin Mercedes
dnf Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 7

46 laps

     1   Collision RB Red Bull
View full results  

