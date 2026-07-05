Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Hamilton keeps British GP podium after escaping yellow-flag sanction

Formula 1
British GP
Hamilton keeps British GP podium after escaping yellow-flag sanction

Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

DTM Norisring: Thiim doubles up to grab championship lead

DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: Thiim doubles up to grab championship lead

FIA explains safety car finish at F1 British GP

Formula 1
British GP
FIA explains safety car finish at F1 British GP

Hamilton summoned after F1 British GP, expects to lose podium

Formula 1
British GP
Hamilton summoned after F1 British GP, expects to lose podium

F1 British GP: Leclerc shocks Mercedes with win as Antonelli hits trouble

Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP: Leclerc shocks Mercedes with win as Antonelli hits trouble

DS Penske shines in the rain in second Formula Shanghai E-Prix

Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
DS Penske shines in the rain in second Formula Shanghai E-Prix

LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates - Leclerc wins British GP in controversial finish

Formula 1
British GP
LIVE: F1 British GP commentary and updates - Leclerc wins British GP in controversial finish
Formula 1 British GP

Hamilton summoned after F1 British GP, expects to lose podium

The Ferrari driver must appear before the stewards after finishing third at Silverstone, regarding a potential failure to respect yellow flags

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and a Ferrari team representative have been summoned by the British Grand Prix stewards to explain a potential breach of Formula 1 yellow flag regulations.

The FIA summons document does not specify the exact time of the alleged infringement, although race control indicated during the race that it concerned an incident at 4:03:34 BST.

This was shortly after Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg came to a halt on the approach to the National Pit Straight.

At that point, Hamilton was battling Max Verstappen, whom he had overtaken just moments earlier on lap 38.

Hamilton was required to appear before the stewards immediately after the podium ceremony, at 5:00pm BST. The stewarding panel this weekend consists of Gerd Ennser, Tanja Geilhausen, Mathieu Remmerie, Pedro Lamy and Richard Norbury.

The Ferrari driver admitted that he expects to lose his British GP podium finish as a result of it.

"I'm probably going to get a penalty right now as well, so I'll probably lose it. I went through a yellow flag and I didn't see it", Hamilton told Sky.

"So I jumped start and then the yellow flag. When it rains, it pours.

"I've just been to see them, that's it. I don't have an answer yet, but most likely I'll get something. I'll probably get a penalty, I'm sure."

During the race Lewis Hamilton had already received a five-seconds penalty for moving too early at the start.

During the race Lewis Hamilton had already received a five-seconds penalty for moving too early at the start.

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

During the race, the seven-time world champion had already received a five-second time penalty for moving before the start lights had gone out.

He served that penalty during his first pitstop, which consequently lasted 8.8 seconds. Ferrari had deliberately chosen not to inform Hamilton about the penalty before he pitted, although the Briton admitted afterwards that he already realised that he had moved too early.

The stewards explained their decision as follows: "The Stewards determined that after the third red light was illuminated, and before the start signal was given, Car 44 moved. This was clearly visible on the on-board footage by reference to the yellow Pirelli lettering on the tyre, which rotated upwards and forwards before the lights were extinguished.

"The fact that the movement was limited does not negate the infringement. Any such movement in that interval constitutes a false start/moving before the start signal.

"The Stewards therefore find that Car 44 was in breach of Article B5.11.1 of the FIA F1 Regulations and impose the standard penalty for minor movements."

Although Hamilton still managed to secure a podium finish despite that penalty, any additional sanction for the yellow-flag infringement would carry far greater consequences.

As the race finished behind the safety car, even a five-second time penalty would drop Hamilton from third to 14th place.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 British GP: Leclerc shocks Mercedes with win as Antonelli hits trouble
Next article FIA explains safety car finish at F1 British GP

Top Comments
More from
Ronald Vording

Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

“They shouldn't ask me that anymore” – Why Verstappen doesn't believe in another Red Bull comeback

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
“They shouldn't ask me that anymore” – Why Verstappen doesn't believe in another Red Bull comeback

Why Red Bull and Racing Bulls face a tough decision over 2027 F1 line-ups

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Why Red Bull and Racing Bulls face a tough decision over 2027 F1 line-ups
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton keeps British GP podium after escaping yellow-flag sanction

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Hamilton keeps British GP podium after escaping yellow-flag sanction

Russell and Hamilton contract renewals reveal the Verstappen-McLaren rumours to be nonsense

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Russell and Hamilton contract renewals reveal the Verstappen-McLaren rumours to be nonsense

How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Hamilton

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Hamilton
More from
Ferrari

How “stressed” Antonelli beat his nerves – and Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
How “stressed” Antonelli beat his nerves – and Leclerc – in British GP qualifying

Wolff: "Emotional" Vasseur misunderstood comments on Ferrari

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Wolff: "Emotional" Vasseur misunderstood comments on Ferrari

Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Vasseur anger

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Vasseur anger

Latest news

Hamilton keeps British GP podium after escaping yellow-flag sanction

Formula 1
British GP
Hamilton keeps British GP podium after escaping yellow-flag sanction

Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash

DTM Norisring: Thiim doubles up to grab championship lead

DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: Thiim doubles up to grab championship lead

FIA explains safety car finish at F1 British GP

Formula 1
British GP
FIA explains safety car finish at F1 British GP