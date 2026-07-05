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FIA explains safety car finish at F1 British GP

The FIA has blamed a software error for the controversial end to the British GP 

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Published:
FIA Safety Car

The FIA has explained a “software error” caused the controversial end to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, with the safety car initially called in for a final-lap shootout before the decision was reversed.

After Max Verstappen crashed with six laps to go, the safety car was deployed, which triggered a frantic finish to the Silverstone race.

Once Verstappen’s Red Bull was recovered from the Stowe gravel trap by the marshals, FIA race control followed its standard procedures by allowing the lapped cars to overtake the train to unlap themselves.

Those cars were cleared on the penultimate lap, but F1 rules state that one lap must be completed following the unlapping procedure. That lap was set to be the final lap of the race.

However, race control’s messaging flashed up with “safety car in this lap” on the penultimate lap to indicate a one-lap restart was set to take place.

But eight seconds later, the race control messaging system updated with “safety car deployed” and the safety car duly stayed out on track for the final lap, effectively ending the race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ben Stansall / Pool /AFP via Getty Images

The FIA has moved to clarify the situation, stating: “The Safety Car period regulation, Article B5. 13.5, states that one lap must be completed following the unlapping procedure.

“This process was followed by Race Operations. The “Safety Car In This Lap” message was displayed erroneously due to a software error.”

With the rules followed correctly, it meant Charles Leclerc took victory without a final-lap fight despite pitting for fresh soft tyres in preparation for a restart.

George Russell, who didn’t pit for fresh tyres, duly moved up to second for Mercedes afterLewis Hamilton also pitted for fresh tyres.

The seven-time F1 world champion is still under investigation for an earlier yellow flag infringement.

The focus and sensitivity around late-race restarts in F1 is magnified given the events of the 2021 title decider in Abu Dhabi GP, when the FIA rules were not followed correctly and saw a one-lap restart occur, which enabled Verstappen to overtake Hamilton and take the world title.

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