Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Norris: Hard work, tricky weather key to surprise Imola F1 podium Next / Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes 'feeling it' over F1 struggles
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Leclerc: 'Paid the price for being too greedy' with Imola F1 spin

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc says he "paid the price" for being "too greedy" after letting an Imola podium slip away with a late spin.

By:
Leclerc: 'Paid the price for being too greedy' with Imola F1 spin

Leclerc was on course for a comfortable third place behind the dominant Red Bulls of winner Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez and was just looking to salvage a result on Ferrari home soil after team-mate Carlos Sainz was taken out on the first lap.

But on lap 53 of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Leclerc spun off at the Variante Alta chicane, damaging his front wing after contact with the outside wall.

An additional pitstop for a new front wing demoted Leclerc from third to ninth, although on fresh soft tyres the championship leader managed to climb back up to sixth place.

Afterwards Leclerc rued his costly mistake, saying he "paid the price" for being "too greedy."

"It is a big shame. Whatever happened before the spin, these are details and it's part of racing, but I believe that the spin shouldn't have happened today," he said.

"P3 was the best I could do; we didn't have the pace for much more. And I was too greedy, and I paid the price for it and lost seven potential points, compared to my third place I was before, so it is a shame.

"It's seven points that are valuable at the end of the championship for sure. And this shouldn't happen again."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

While Leclerc still leads the championship by 27 points over Verstappen, he is aware that the dropped points could prove very costly in light of Red Bull's impressive form, which appears to have made a step forward thanks to a lighter, upgraded RB18.

"We've had the upper hand in Bahrain and in Australia and they've had the upper hand this weekend and in Jeddah. So yeah, it is very, very close. And I think it will be that way for the rest of the season," he explained.

Read Also:

"And that is why every small mistake... I mean, it's a big mistake, but actually the consequence considering the mistake could have been much bigger. It's only seven points today but it would cost more the next time, so I need to be careful for that.

"Only time will tell how much of a step [Red Bull] did. But for sure they seem to be more competitive than the first three races or similar to Jeddah."

Following Red Bull's 1-2 win and Ferrari's disastrous race, the Scuderia's constructors' championship lead has shrunk to just 11 points as F1 heads to Miami in two weeks.

shares
comments
Norris: Hard work, tricky weather key to surprise Imola F1 podium
Previous article

Norris: Hard work, tricky weather key to surprise Imola F1 podium
Next article

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes 'feeling it' over F1 struggles

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes 'feeling it' over F1 struggles
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row

Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1 Australian GP
Formula 1

Russell: "No interest" in fighting Hamilton over P5 in F1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race

Unhappy Leclerc rues run choices in Imola F1 qualifying Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Unhappy Leclerc rues run choices in Imola F1 qualifying

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Plus
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

More
Scuderia Ferrari
Binotto: Sainz has to manage pressure of frontrunning F1 car Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Binotto: Sainz has to manage pressure of frontrunning F1 car

Ferrari switches Sainz’s F1 engine after Australian GP off Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Ferrari switches Sainz’s F1 engine after Australian GP off

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great Plus
Formula 1

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great

Latest news

Ricciardo takes blame for first corner Imola F1 tangle with Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo takes blame for first corner Imola F1 tangle with Sainz

Gasly: Not 'too hard’ to keep Hamilton behind in Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Not 'too hard’ to keep Hamilton behind in Imola F1 race

Horner: Red Bull's Imola F1 1-2 "one of our best-ever results"'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull's Imola F1 1-2 "one of our best-ever results"'

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes 'feeling it' over F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes 'feeling it' over F1 struggles

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall Plus

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite

Formula 1
21 h
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Plus

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, BEN EDWARDS recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Plus

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Fernando Alonso hasn’t won a world championship in 15 years, or a grand prix in the past eight seasons, yet he remains one of the best drivers ever to grace an F1 grid. As Alonso heads towards his 41st birthday, and the twilight of his career, OLEG KARPOV asks if there’s still time for one last hurrah – or maybe more?

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped Plus

The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.