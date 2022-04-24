Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Leclerc: 'Paid the price for being too greedy' with Imola F1 spin Next / Horner: Red Bull's Imola F1 1-2 "one of our best-ever results"'
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes 'feeling it' over F1 struggles

Lewis Hamilton says everyone in Mercedes is feeling the strain of its difficult start to the 2022 Formula 1 season, but he says no one is giving up just yet.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes 'feeling it' over F1 struggles

The seven-time world champion endured a hugely frustrating Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as he was left a 'sitting duck' when he got trapped in a DRS train and ended up a lowly 13th.

After the race, team boss Toto Wolff apologised to Hamilton over team radio for being given an "undriveable" car.

Hamilton’s title chances now look incredibly slim and, after being lapped by race winner Max Verstappen at one point, Mercedes even faces an uphill challenge to get itself back in the hunt for wins.

Asked about his level of frustration when he has been so used to battling for victories in the turbo hybrid era, Hamilton said: “It's been difficult and it's definitely not easy, but we all feel it as a team.

“And at least George [Russell] got some points today for the team. So apologies to everyone that I wasn't able to do so.”

Mercedes maintains faith that it can get on top of the porpoising problems that are holding it back, and says everyone is pushing hard to get to the bottom of what is going wrong.

“I think the team is... as I said, everyone is feeling it and everyone is head down, trying their best,” he said.

“So there's no-one that's giving up and everyone is just trying to move forward as fast as they can.”

Alex Albon, Williams FW44, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Alex Albon, Williams FW44, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Hamilton said he was pushing as hard as he could to try to make progress up the order, but was powerless to find a way past the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly who was ahead of him for much of the afternoon.

“I really found it frustrating and I just wanted to move forwards,” he said. “I just wasn't close enough to overtake. I was just a bit of a sitting duck today.”

Read Also:

While Mercedes works on car developments that it hopes can help it overcome its issues, Hamilton said that he was not expecting any dramatic change of fortunes before the next race in Miami.

Asked if he was looking forward to the new track, he said: “I can't say that I'm particularly looking forward to it at the moment, but I'm sure during the week I'll get to a positive frame of mind.

“I'll be at the factory tomorrow to work with the guys to see what we can improve.”

shares
comments
Leclerc: 'Paid the price for being too greedy' with Imola F1 spin
Previous article

Leclerc: 'Paid the price for being too greedy' with Imola F1 spin
Next article

Horner: Red Bull's Imola F1 1-2 "one of our best-ever results"'

Horner: Red Bull's Imola F1 1-2 "one of our best-ever results"'
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Gasly: Not 'too hard’ to keep Hamilton behind in Imola F1 race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Not 'too hard’ to keep Hamilton behind in Imola F1 race

Norris: Hard work, tricky weather key to surprise Imola F1 podium Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Norris: Hard work, tricky weather key to surprise Imola F1 podium

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
How Hamilton is facing up to Mercedes' harsh new reality Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

How Hamilton is facing up to Mercedes' harsh new reality

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car "not far off" disastrous 2009 McLaren

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Why Mercedes isn’t ready to ‘cut its losses’ just yet with W13 F1 car concept Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Why Mercedes isn’t ready to ‘cut its losses’ just yet with W13 F1 car concept

Wolff: Shared "sheer anger" behind animated Hamilton F1 garage chat Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Shared "sheer anger" behind animated Hamilton F1 garage chat

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus
Formula 1

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Latest news

Ricciardo takes blame for first corner Imola F1 tangle with Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo takes blame for first corner Imola F1 tangle with Sainz

Gasly: Not 'too hard’ to keep Hamilton behind in Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Not 'too hard’ to keep Hamilton behind in Imola F1 race

Horner: Red Bull's Imola F1 1-2 "one of our best-ever results"'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull's Imola F1 1-2 "one of our best-ever results"'

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes 'feeling it' over F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes 'feeling it' over F1 struggles

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall Plus

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite

Formula 1
21 h
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Plus

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, BEN EDWARDS recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Plus

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Plus

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon Plus

Why Alonso has no plans to stop his F1 journey anytime soon

Fernando Alonso hasn’t won a world championship in 15 years, or a grand prix in the past eight seasons, yet he remains one of the best drivers ever to grace an F1 grid. As Alonso heads towards his 41st birthday, and the twilight of his career, OLEG KARPOV asks if there’s still time for one last hurrah – or maybe more?

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped Plus

The F1 sprint race element that should be dropped

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.