Leclerc needs further health checks after heavy Italian GP crash

Charles Leclerc says he needs “a few additional checks” following his Italian Grand Prix crash, in order to make sure he’ll be fit next weekend for Formula 1’s Madrid round.

Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari SF-26 at high speed in the Parabolica at the end of lap two and suffered a hefty impact against the wall, which caused a red flag.

The Monegasque was taken to the medical centre, which he was released from in the absence of any detected injuries.

“The neck was OK, it was just the vision a little bit at first,” said Leclerc. “The right eye was not showing me great vision, but now it's all good, so that's the thing I was most worried of getting off the car.

“Then after that everything, a bit of pain here and there, which is normal after a crash like this, so nothing more.”

However, this doesn’t mean the 28-year-old emerged from the accident fully unscathed.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari crash

“I think I'll have quite a few additional checks that we still have to do on my side, probably tonight and tomorrow, to make sure that I'll be fully fine for Madrid,” he added. “It should be the case, but better be safe than sorry.”

As to why he lost control in the first place, Leclerc suggested "a difference in power delivery", but insisted he wanted to look at the data rather than make uninformed comments. He also admitted to his disappointment.

“Yeah, it's very frustrating, but it's the way it is now, I cannot change the results. I'll have to look forward and hopefully bounce back in Madrid,” the Ferrari racer concluded.

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