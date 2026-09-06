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Race report
BTCC Croft

BTCC Croft: Sublime Sutton wins on hard tyres

Four-time champion Ash Sutton moves ever closer to fifth BTCC crown with victory in race two at Croft

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Edited:
Sutton.JPG

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK

Photo by: JEP

Ash Sutton put in a sublime drive at Croft to extend his British Touring Car Championship points lead in the second race – despite hard-compound tyres on a damp track.

Sutton started his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium on the front row alongside the polesitting Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport of Josh Cook, and passed the West Countryman around the outside into Tower bend on the opening lap.

Cook, Sutton and Tom Ingram were all compelled to use the hard tyres in this race due to their top-three finishes in race one – and with the track only now beginning to dry out following the earlier rain, this would surely be an insurmountable challenge against the soft rubber on which everyone else bar Mikey Doble started.

While Sutton sailed into a clear lead, Ingram worked his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback past Cook exiting the chicane on the fourth lap, and the Toyota now came under threat from the soft-shod cars behind.

Daryl De Leon had just got past Ricky Collard for fourth, but some argy-bargy with Cook at the complex resulted in contact and the West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport spinning down the order, Collard taking avoiding action, and Dan Rowbottom somehow leapfrogging all of them for third in his CPRL Mercedes A35 Saloon.

Rowbottom pulled off a move on Ingram, on the seventh lap of 15, around the outside into the Jim Clark Esses, and Collard quickly nipped past his Excelr8 Hyundai team-mate into the hairpin.

Tom Ingram, Team VERTU

Tom Ingram, Team VERTU

Photo by: JEP

Now Rowbottom and Collard were second and third, on advantageous tyres, and with a significant surfeit of TOCA Turbo Boost over Sutton. The leading Ford’s advantage was 5.6 seconds, with eight laps remaining.

But before long, news came through that Rowbottom and Collard had each been penalised 5s for track-limits offences. Even if they caught and passed Sutton, the win seemed in the bag for the four-time champion.

Although Rowbottom trimmed the on-the-road gap to 1.073s by the chequered flag, Sutton still completed a seemingly impossible task: victory on the hard tyres with a TTB deficit, and in the damp to boot.

“It’s not often I’ve been welled up over a race win,” said Sutton. “Tony [Antonio Carrozza, his engineer] came over the radio and said, ‘I thought second place in race two at Donington [also on hard tyres] was spectacular, but that was phenomenal.’ And that broke me up a bit.

“We’re in such a sweet spot on the hard tyres, that it kind of negates it a little. From the moment I came over the line to start lap two, Tony said, ‘Right, qualifying laps, go.’”

After losing positions to Rowbottom and Collard, Ingram came under attack from the Alliance Ford of Dan Cammish, who had been the highest-placed starter on soft tyres but made a poor start.

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Cammish thought he saw a gap at Sunny In, but Ingram moved across to close the door, and the contact sent the Hyundai onto the grass and, eventually, into a head-on impact with the barrier at Sunny Out, the reigning champion retiring to the pits.

Cammish’s fourth place – too far behind Rowbottom and Collard to benefit from their penalties– means he moves ahead of Ingram into second in the standings, but a gargantuan 114 points adrift of Sutton.

Charles Rainford shadowed Cammish to the finish line for fifth in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport. Behind him, Aiden Moffat (Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon) got the better of Gordon Shedden (Speedworks Toyota) on the final lap for sixth, only for a track-limits penalty to drop Moffat to ninth in the results.

Behind that Scottish civil war, Cook – on his hard tyres – did a great job to fend off an ever-growing train of cars, before Dan Lloyd inflicted race-ending damage to the Toyota at Tower on the penultimate lap.

With Moffat’s penalty, Lloyd’s Restart Racing Hyundai moved up to seventh in the results ahead of Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai). Tenth – and reversed-grid pole – went to Doble, whose use of the hard tyres in that race means his PMR Audi will go to the start for the finale on soft rubber.

Following the race, a one-minute time penalty was applied retrospectively to De Leon for race one, for not having his tyres fitted at the three-minute signal. This costs the Anglo-Filipino sixth place, but elevates WSR BMW team-mate Lewis Gilbert to his maiden top-10 finish.

BTCC Croft - Race 2 results

RACE2

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 15

21'00.440

   89.97   20
2 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 15

+6.073

21'06.513

 6.073 89.54   17
3 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 15

+7.165

21'07.605

 1.092 89.46   15
4 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 15

+9.778

21'10.218

 2.613 89.28   13
5
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 15

+10.856

21'11.296

 1.078 89.20   11
6 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+18.581

21'19.021

 7.725 88.66   10
7 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 15

+20.335

21'20.775

 1.754 88.54   9
8 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 15

+22.246

21'22.686

 1.911 88.41   8
9 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 15

+23.197

21'23.637

 0.951 88.34   7
10
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 15

+23.657

21'24.097

 0.460 88.31   6
11
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 15

+24.204

21'24.644

 0.547 88.28   5
12
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 15

+24.458

21'24.898

 0.254 88.26   4
13
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 15

+27.690

21'28.130

 3.232 88.04   3
14 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 15

+28.245

21'28.685

 0.555 88.00   2
15 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 15

+29.274

21'29.714

 1.029 87.93   1
16 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+32.114

21'32.554

 2.840 87.74    
17
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 15

+33.951

21'34.391

 1.837 87.61    
18 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 15

+39.829

21'40.269

 5.878 87.21    
19
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 15

+44.238

21'44.678

 4.409 86.92    
20
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+47.233

21'47.673

 2.995 86.72    
21
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 15

+56.409

21'56.849

 9.176 86.12    
dnf United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 14

+1 Lap

20'07.769

 1 Lap 87.63 Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 9

+6 Laps

13'40.456

 5 Laps 82.93 Retirement  
View full results

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