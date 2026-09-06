BTCC Croft: Sublime Sutton wins on hard tyres
Four-time champion Ash Sutton moves ever closer to fifth BTCC crown with victory in race two at Croft
Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK
Photo by: JEP
Ash Sutton put in a sublime drive at Croft to extend his British Touring Car Championship points lead in the second race – despite hard-compound tyres on a damp track.
Sutton started his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium on the front row alongside the polesitting Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport of Josh Cook, and passed the West Countryman around the outside into Tower bend on the opening lap.
Cook, Sutton and Tom Ingram were all compelled to use the hard tyres in this race due to their top-three finishes in race one – and with the track only now beginning to dry out following the earlier rain, this would surely be an insurmountable challenge against the soft rubber on which everyone else bar Mikey Doble started.
While Sutton sailed into a clear lead, Ingram worked his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback past Cook exiting the chicane on the fourth lap, and the Toyota now came under threat from the soft-shod cars behind.
Daryl De Leon had just got past Ricky Collard for fourth, but some argy-bargy with Cook at the complex resulted in contact and the West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport spinning down the order, Collard taking avoiding action, and Dan Rowbottom somehow leapfrogging all of them for third in his CPRL Mercedes A35 Saloon.
Rowbottom pulled off a move on Ingram, on the seventh lap of 15, around the outside into the Jim Clark Esses, and Collard quickly nipped past his Excelr8 Hyundai team-mate into the hairpin.
Tom Ingram, Team VERTU
Photo by: JEP
Now Rowbottom and Collard were second and third, on advantageous tyres, and with a significant surfeit of TOCA Turbo Boost over Sutton. The leading Ford’s advantage was 5.6 seconds, with eight laps remaining.
But before long, news came through that Rowbottom and Collard had each been penalised 5s for track-limits offences. Even if they caught and passed Sutton, the win seemed in the bag for the four-time champion.
Although Rowbottom trimmed the on-the-road gap to 1.073s by the chequered flag, Sutton still completed a seemingly impossible task: victory on the hard tyres with a TTB deficit, and in the damp to boot.
“It’s not often I’ve been welled up over a race win,” said Sutton. “Tony [Antonio Carrozza, his engineer] came over the radio and said, ‘I thought second place in race two at Donington [also on hard tyres] was spectacular, but that was phenomenal.’ And that broke me up a bit.
“We’re in such a sweet spot on the hard tyres, that it kind of negates it a little. From the moment I came over the line to start lap two, Tony said, ‘Right, qualifying laps, go.’”
After losing positions to Rowbottom and Collard, Ingram came under attack from the Alliance Ford of Dan Cammish, who had been the highest-placed starter on soft tyres but made a poor start.
Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST
Cammish thought he saw a gap at Sunny In, but Ingram moved across to close the door, and the contact sent the Hyundai onto the grass and, eventually, into a head-on impact with the barrier at Sunny Out, the reigning champion retiring to the pits.
Cammish’s fourth place – too far behind Rowbottom and Collard to benefit from their penalties– means he moves ahead of Ingram into second in the standings, but a gargantuan 114 points adrift of Sutton.
Charles Rainford shadowed Cammish to the finish line for fifth in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport. Behind him, Aiden Moffat (Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon) got the better of Gordon Shedden (Speedworks Toyota) on the final lap for sixth, only for a track-limits penalty to drop Moffat to ninth in the results.
Behind that Scottish civil war, Cook – on his hard tyres – did a great job to fend off an ever-growing train of cars, before Dan Lloyd inflicted race-ending damage to the Toyota at Tower on the penultimate lap.
With Moffat’s penalty, Lloyd’s Restart Racing Hyundai moved up to seventh in the results ahead of Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai). Tenth – and reversed-grid pole – went to Doble, whose use of the hard tyres in that race means his PMR Audi will go to the start for the finale on soft rubber.
Following the race, a one-minute time penalty was applied retrospectively to De Leon for race one, for not having his tyres fitted at the three-minute signal. This costs the Anglo-Filipino sixth place, but elevates WSR BMW team-mate Lewis Gilbert to his maiden top-10 finish.
BTCC Croft - Race 2 results
RACE2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus Titanium
|15
|
21'00.440
|89.97
|20
|2
|D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing
|Mercedes A35 Saloon
|15
|
+6.073
21'06.513
|6.073
|89.54
|17
|3
|R. Collard Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|15
|
+7.165
21'07.605
|1.092
|89.46
|15
|4
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus Titanium
|15
|
+9.778
21'10.218
|2.613
|89.28
|13
|5
|
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
|BMW 330i M Sport
|15
|
+10.856
21'11.296
|1.078
|89.20
|11
|6
|G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|
+18.581
21'19.021
|7.725
|88.66
|10
|7
|D. Lloyd Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|15
|
+20.335
21'20.775
|1.754
|88.54
|9
|8
|T. Chilton Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|15
|
+22.246
21'22.686
|1.911
|88.41
|8
|9
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
|Audi A3 Saloon
|15
|
+23.197
21'23.637
|0.951
|88.34
|7
|10
|
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
|Audi A3 Saloon
|15
|
+23.657
21'24.097
|0.460
|88.31
|6
|11
|
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
|BMW 330i M Sport
|15
|
+24.204
21'24.644
|0.547
|88.28
|5
|12
|
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
|Audi A3 Saloon
|15
|
+24.458
21'24.898
|0.254
|88.26
|4
|13
|
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
|BMW 330i M Sport
|15
|
+27.690
21'28.130
|3.232
|88.04
|3
|14
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|15
|
+28.245
21'28.685
|0.555
|88.00
|2
|15
|A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing
|Mercedes A35 Saloon
|15
|
+29.274
21'29.714
|1.029
|87.93
|1
|16
|A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|
+32.114
21'32.554
|2.840
|87.74
|17
|
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus Titanium
|15
|
+33.951
21'34.391
|1.837
|87.61
|18
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus Titanium
|15
|
+39.829
21'40.269
|5.878
|87.21
|19
|
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|15
|
+44.238
21'44.678
|4.409
|86.92
|20
|
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|
+47.233
21'47.673
|2.995
|86.72
|21
|
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
|Audi A3 Saloon
|15
|
+56.409
21'56.849
|9.176
|86.12
|dnf
|J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|14
|
+1 Lap
20'07.769
|1 Lap
|87.63
|Retirement
|dnf
|T. Ingram Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|9
|
+6 Laps
13'40.456
|5 Laps
|82.93
|Retirement
|View full results
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